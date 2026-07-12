All That Jazz

In Haruki Murakami’s Norwegian Wood, Toru Watanabe and Midori Kobayashi escape the city’s restless rhythm for an afternoon at DUG, nursing vodka tonics in a dimly lit jazz bar tucked beneath the streets of Shinjuku.

Post the book’s adaptation into a film, Murakami fans began arriving in search of Midori’s drink of choice. In June, the iconic bar saw its last service and performance, as online and offline love poured in from the loyalists across the world.

For nearly six decades, DUG has been one of Tokyo’s most storied jazz kissatens—a place where the volume is turned up, conversations are turned down, and time seems to linger over a drink. Murakami didn’t merely immortalise the bar in his novel; he spent countless hours there himself as a young man, absorbing the music that would later find its way into his fiction.

Finding DUG is an experience in itself. Step out of Shinjuku Station’s East Exit into one of the busiest intersections in the world. Neon signs flash overhead, department stores compete for attention and crowds surge through Tokyo’s entertainment district. Then, almost unexpectedly, a staircase slips underground into another era.