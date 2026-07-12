The Sweet Spot Gets Spicy

For decades, Indian chocolate largely mirrored the flavour playbook of Swiss and Belgian confectionery—hazelnuts, berries, vanilla and caramel dominated the shelves. But a new wave of craft chocolatiers is rewriting the rules. From curry leaf and masala chaas to sakkarai pongal and podi masala, chocolate is becoming a canvas for regional ingredients, savoury notes and deeply nostalgic Indian flavours.
Chef Ruby Islam from Manam Chocolate, believes the shift follows a path already charted by India’s specialty coffee and wine industries. Calling it an “adult chocolate behaviour”, she says, “People have always visualised chocolate with notes of vanilla, but today they want chocolates with a natural note.” Consumers are also increasingly curious about how chocolate behaves when paired with ingredients that aren’t conventionally sweet.
Nostalgia, she adds, is another powerful force shaping the trend. “We want people to be reminded of childhood or home through the chocolate,” says Chef Islam.
The same impulse to bottle memory into chocolate drives Coimbatore-based Chitra’m Craft Chocolate. Its Temple Collection captures the sensory experience of visiting a South Indian temple through notes reminiscent of camphor, flowers and prasad. The crunchy sakkarai pongal bar recreates the festive rice pudding in a milk chocolate base, complete with the unmistakable aroma of camphor.
Food scientist and founder Arun Viswanathan S K says the idea is to celebrate ingredients that resonate with Indian palates. “Blueberries and raspberries are always paired with chocolate but it is not something we as Indians grew up having. So I wanted to craft a chocolate not with exotic ingredients but with those relevant to India.” The result is chocolate that is equal parts comforting and surprising—familiar flavours reimagined in an entirely new form.
At Chitra’m, experimentation doesn’t stop at desserts. The Pineapple Pepper Rasam bar translates the tangy, peppery warmth of rasam into chocolate without making the tartness feel unfamiliar, while the Masala Chaas bar leans into savoury flavours, allowing the cocoa butter to contribute just a hint of sweetness.
Equally unexpected is Manam Chocolate’s Coconut and Curry Leaf Bonbon—where the filling infused with dried curry leaves feels like having a chutney. “We wanted to contrast something with the sweetness of white chocolate, and herbal notes of curry leaf felt like a fit,” explains Chef Islam.
In Gurugram, Pragati Sawhney, founder of Chockriti Chocolates, was experimenting with bean-to-bar craft chocolate long before the category gained mainstream attention in 2011. Her creations reinterpret everyday Indian favourites as premium chocolate bars—from Kashmiri kahwa and rooh afza to haldi doodh, where white chocolate is infused overnight with turmeric, cardamom and black pepper.
Spices are also getting a distinct Indian makeover. While chilli-infused chocolate has long existed globally, Indian makers are turning to native peppers instead of imported varieties. Sikkim Supreme, the Government of Sikkim’s organic food processing unit, recently introduced a 47 per cent dark chocolate infused with dalle khursani, one of the world’s hottest chillies native to the region. Soklet pairs chocolate with Assam’s fiery bhut jolokia, while Mumbai-based Subko Cacao brings together milk chocolate, almonds and podi masala in a combination that is unmistakably South Indian.
The challenge, chocolatiers admit, lies in ensuring novelty never overwhelms flavour. But as Indian consumers become more adventurous and seek stories rooted in local ingredients and memories, craft chocolate is moving beyond borrowed European templates, tasting more Indian with every bite.