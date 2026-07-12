The Sweet Spot Gets Spicy

For decades, Indian chocolate largely mirrored the flavour playbook of Swiss and Belgian confectionery—hazelnuts, berries, vanilla and caramel dominated the shelves. But a new wave of craft chocolatiers is rewriting the rules. From curry leaf and masala chaas to sakkarai pongal and podi masala, chocolate is becoming a canvas for regional ingredients, savoury notes and deeply nostalgic Indian flavours.

Chef Ruby Islam from Manam Chocolate, believes the shift follows a path already charted by India’s specialty coffee and wine industries. Calling it an “adult chocolate behaviour”, she says, “People have always visualised chocolate with notes of vanilla, but today they want chocolates with a natural note.” Consumers are also increasingly curious about how chocolate behaves when paired with ingredients that aren’t conventionally sweet.

Nostalgia, she adds, is another powerful force shaping the trend. “We want people to be reminded of childhood or home through the chocolate,” says Chef Islam.