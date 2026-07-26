The Spicier Side of Georgia

It’s early evening at Georgian House restaurant famed for its traditional food in Old Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital. The place is jam-packed, buzzing with cheers erupting every now and then as a football match blares on the television. Amid all this noise and fervour, a bowl of chakhokhbili arrives at your table.

Fiery red, the steaming-hot stew, is laden with generous chunks of chicken, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and a heady rush of spices that hits before the first bite. You stop mid-bite, spoon suspended, struck by the realisation that perhaps this time, you’re meeting a Georgia you haven’t known before. It’s bold. It’s spiced, and different from the ‘bread-and-cheese’ image Georgia so often carries.

Beneath that spice punch sits khmeli suneli—a powerful spice mix that forms the backbone of Georgian cooking. A mere teaspoon of this mixture is enough to lend the characteristic Georgian flavour to any dish.

“Khmeli means dried, so khmeli suneli literally translates to ‘dried spices’,” explains Keti Maglakelidze, a Georgian local who runs a café and spice import company. “The blend begins with blue fenugreek, marigold petals or Imeretian saffron, summer savoury, and coriander, and from there becomes deeply personal. Some add dried parsley or dill, others rehani (purple basil), mint, cayenne, black pepper, or even powdered bay leaf.”