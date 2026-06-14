This new ramen kitchen in Delhi offers quick, mouth-watering grab-and-go meals

As India’s appetite for authentic Asian cuisine continues to grow, NODO, a grab-and-go Pan-Asian kitchen in Delhi’s Khan Market offers a different experience. It’s simple and quick, but still stays true to the its authentic Asian roots.

Food: The menu, divided into three categories—ramen, sushi, and dim sums—is concise but offers a variety of flavours. The freshness and quality of the ingredients reveal themselves in the very first bite and linger through to the last. Begin with the classic asparagus tempura sushi. It’s firm, well-rolled, and holds the flavours well. The avocado cream cheese sushi strikes the right balance between the rich creaminess of the cheese, and the freshness of avocado—it’s an absolute must-try. The truffle mushroom dim sums, however, offer only a hint of truffle and the texture of the chopped mushrooms feels slightly coarse.

NODO’s signature, chilli udon ramenbowl, stands out for its thick, fluffy, and almost cloud-like texture and subtle flavours. Topped with mushrooms and tofu, the bowl appears hearty but is surprisingly light and flavourful.

For those with the sweet-tooth, their noodle-style cold coffee, is a must try. The tiny shards of ice lend it a unique and interesting texture. Surprisingly, it’s not meant to be sipped but eaten like a coffee-flavoured ice cream. (3.5 stars)