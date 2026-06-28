Restaurant Review: Hitting the Right Note

Ummrao Saaj, the latest musical dining destination in Mumbai’s Andheri, takes every note seriously—whether in its spices, drinks, or music. The experience unfolds like a carefully composed performance, culminating in an exquisite feast of Awadhi cuisine.

Food: Curated by Chef Gaurav Sircar, the menu revisits familiar Awadhi classics—shorba, tikki, seekh kebabs, nihari, and salan—but with thoughtful twists that elevate each dish. The earthy flavours of the Khumb Galawat, made with button and shimeji mushrooms, are enhanced by a delicate truffle-oil snow. The creamy Murgh Goli Kebab, prepared with a cashew-nut emulsion, hints the richness of a Mediterranean platter while retaining its Awadhi soul. Vegetarians can rely on the slow-cooked Maash Ki Dal, while the Raan Willingdon—pulled lamb leg finished with a buttery crust—stands out for its rich, meaty flavour.

The alcoholic beverage programme, aptly named Raag, is inspired by the seven swaras, or foundational musical notes. Just as the notes progress from low to high, the cocktails move from light and refreshing to bold and intense. All drinks are clarified and accompanied by a complimentary bite. Start with Grace, an easy-drinking blend of white rum and coconut water. For something bolder, try Bravery, the restaurant’s smoky take on a picante, featuring tequila infused with tamarind and jaggery—a perfect choice for those who enjoy a touch of spice in their cocktails.