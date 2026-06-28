Shaken and Stirred

A new generation of bartenders is turning cocktail conventions on their head, blurring the line between kitchen and bar by transforming ingredients traditionally reserved for the plate—from chorizo and miso to mushrooms and fermented staples—into compelling drinks.Walk into Mumbai bar Punchline and you might find yourself sipping on a cocktail infused with Goan pork chorizo. “The idea was to create something that feels bold and comforting at the same time,” say co-founders Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal. The duo also use Japanese tamari that lends a salty, umami-rich edge to tequila, mezcal and whisky. Then there’s Ghee-nius, a cocktail that combines ghee with caramelised sherry. Another drink, Fsh, uses katsuobushi—dried, fermented bonito flakes.

At Slow Tide in Goa, Bar Manager Sujan Shetty is pairing chorizo with fresh pineapple. “It’s a match made in culinary heaven,” he says. Mumbai’s Adam & Eve takes a different route altogether. “Beeswax works best with aged spirits like cognac, whisky, and rum,” says Beverage Head Ashish Tamta. He also works with ponzu, the Japanese citrus-soy condiment, to add brightness and savoury depth. Likewise at The Hood by Olive in Bengaluru, Swaroop LV, Beverage Manager, uses miso for his drinks. “When paired with whisky or darker spirits, it rounds off sharp edges and enhances the body,” he says. The idea emerged from his travels and deep dives into Asian beverage cultures.