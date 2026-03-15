Spanish Soul, Indian Flavours

Maya at 787 in Gurugram explores an ambitious idea: bringing together the culinary traditions of India and Spain. And the restaurant presents this fusion with a menu that is inventive yet deeply comforting.

Food: The first thing that catches your eye on the menu is the use of mango. Here, the fruit is not just a seasonal offering. Mango salsa puris arrive in the form of crisp shells filled with fermented mango salsa, finished with Spanish olive oil, sea salt and smoked paprika. The flavour balances sweetness, acidity and spice in the very first bite. The paprika hemp chaat is crisp and full of flavours with mouth watering chutneys.

Among Maya’s more experimental offerings is a jackfruit haleem—the the vegetraian interpretation of the traditionally meat-based dish.