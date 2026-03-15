Trimmed to Taste

Imagine opening a menu and finding just a page. Maybe two. No encyclopaedic wine list. No laminated dessert insert. No 12-section sprawl of “something for everyone.” Just a tight edit of dishes, daring you to trust the kitchen. Across India’s most confident restaurants, menus are shrinking—deliberately. And the move isn’t about cost-cutting or minimalism as an aesthetic. It’s about chutzpah. The belief that a handful of dishes, executed with precision, can have diners eating out of their hands.
At Navu in Bengaluru, helmed by chefs Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Mithika Menon, this philosophy was foundational. Navu’s menu has stayed fluid yet fiercely edited. Seasonal swaps happen without disturbing the soul of a dish. “Instead of a packed booklet, we built something driven by what a small kitchen can truly do well,” says Sharma. Five years on, the roughly 40-dish menu feels conceptual but never overwhelming.
The confidence shows up on the plate. Cauliflower creme brûlée. Mustard ice cream. Baby beetroot salad dressed only in onion vinaigrette. Restraint is the headline. “We let the ingredient decide how much we’re going to put into it,” says Menon. Their cured sardine toast—a riff on pissaladiere with tomato jam and olive tapenade—is proof that minimal intervention can be maximal impact.
This is the new grammar of dining out: fewer choices, louder plates.
At Bang Bang! Noodle, chef-owner Rahul Punjabi has the numbers to back the instinct. Nearly 75 per cent of sales come from just two dishes—chilli oil wontons and mala noodles. “People are exhausted flipping through pages and pages,” he says. “Decision fatigue often lands you on something very basic.” With a menu hovering around 40 dishes, the kitchen can obsess over detail instead of juggling excess, and arriving at a sharper execution.
In Mumbai’s Worli, BARE slices even closer to the bone. Founder Pooja Raheja eliminated filler entirely. “With elaborate menus, everything becomes generic because of operations. With 30-something dishes, each one can be a star,” she says. While chef Aman Singhal’s globally inflected plates are intricate—10 to 12 elements per dish—but the menu itself remains disciplined. Limiting choice, Singhal believes, sharpens appetite.
Goa’s Hosa, led by chef Harish Rao, channels similar conviction. The compact menu traverses South Indian micro-cuisines with clarity rather than clutter. Kari dosa arrives layered with mutton pepper fry, bone marrow hollandaise and a poached egg—a street-food memory elevated without excess. It's all about the precision and quiet confidence the chef has in their menu.
Ananya Mehra, a Bengaluru-based marketing professional and regular at chef-led restaurants, loves this precision. “I like not having to negotiate with a menu,” she says adding, “When a place gives me 25 or 30 dishes instead of 120, it feels like they’re saying—trust us, this is what we do best.”
That trust is the real currency here. It signals that a chef knows exactly who they are. It’s culinary self-awareness in print. No butter chicken safety nets. No crowd-pleasing redundancies. Just a sharp, unapologetic point of view.