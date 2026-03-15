Trimmed to Taste

Imagine opening a menu and finding just a page. Maybe two. No encyclopaedic wine list. No laminated dessert insert. No 12-section sprawl of “something for everyone.” Just a tight edit of dishes, daring you to trust the kitchen. Across India’s most confident restaurants, menus are shrinking—deliberately. And the move isn’t about cost-cutting or minimalism as an aesthetic. It’s about chutzpah. The belief that a handful of dishes, executed with precision, can have diners eating out of their hands.

At Navu in Bengaluru, helmed by chefs Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Mithika Menon, this philosophy was foundational. Navu’s menu has stayed fluid yet fiercely edited. Seasonal swaps happen without disturbing the soul of a dish. “Instead of a packed booklet, we built something driven by what a small kitchen can truly do well,” says Sharma. Five years on, the roughly 40-dish menu feels conceptual but never overwhelming.

The confidence shows up on the plate. Cauliflower creme brûlée. Mustard ice cream. Baby beetroot salad dressed only in onion vinaigrette. Restraint is the headline. “We let the ingredient decide how much we’re going to put into it,” says Menon. Their cured sardine toast—a riff on pissaladiere with tomato jam and olive tapenade—is proof that minimal intervention can be maximal impact.

This is the new grammar of dining out: fewer choices, louder plates.