Raising a Glass Under the Bar

With Cavity, Barbet & Pals, co-founders Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal have built a reputation for turning unlikely ingredients into cocktails that feel both inventive and deeply rooted in place. With this new nine-seater tasting counter, the duo transforms drinks into a carefully choreographed, multi-course experience.

Food: Designed as an immersive tasting counter, Cavity replaces the usual ordering with a structured, nine-course progression of drinks along with food. Don't be surprised by their bite-size servings. Food here is consciously cast for a supporting character and gradually advances to a complete meal. The opening mead is gentle and floral, its honeyed sweetness tapering into a dry, almost wine-like finish. A clever hot-and-cold course follows—warm fermented rice, reminiscent of Northeast brews like chhaang, paired with a chilled rasam that cuts through with tamarind and peppery brightness. Then comes a bold pivot: a smoky whisky cocktail inspired by Guntur chilli chicken, rimmed with dehydrated chicken salt. It’s paired with Gunpowder Idli, a square cake filled with pepper crab and topped with caviar. The Slow-Braised Kareli, served with Cavity's signature cocktail Black Cardamom, goes well with the spice notes of the drink. It is the Chef’s own take on nihari. The Sea Salt Soft Rosogulla infused with nolen gur, puts a sweet end to the experience.