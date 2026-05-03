Cloaked in Mystery

Speakeasies are having a moment and The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru, has embraced the trend effortlessly with The Cloak Society—capturing the quiet intrigue of a cloaked secret society from the Prohibition era.

Food: Starting simple with fruit, olives and cheese, the plates move into more interesting combinations, each one easy to share and full of flavour. A tomato and burrata taco plate with rocket leaves works well with the right blend of freshness and crispness, as do the umami-filled ragi tostadas topped with charred pineapple, beetroot and avocado reminiscent of a papdi chat. The king oyster and napa cabbage skewers stand out: vegetarian, yet with a meaty depth.

On the non-vegetarian side, the duck on brioche with fig compote is a highlight, balancing richness with a slight sweetness. The kalamari fritto, served with wasabi aioli and smoked paprika aioli, is crisp and easy to keep going back to. The confit pulled pork sliders on brioche, layered with pickled shallots and fig mostarda, are rich yet balanced, while the tuna tostada and popcorn chicken with a spicy chilli dip keep things light, crisp and easy.