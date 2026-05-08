Tokyo memories on a plate at ADRIFT Kaya Delhi

“Four years in New Delhi is a significant milestone for us. We’re proud we’ve come this far—and that we’re still getting better,” he says. The journey hasn’t been without its hurdles. Opening during the pandemic meant navigating uncertainty at every step. Yet, as Myers recalls, that period also became its defining moment—proof of a team’s ability to hold its ground when the odds were stacked against it. “We’ve always been pushing to create new and exciting dishes that embody the experience and vibe of being in Japan,” he tells us.

The anniversary menu, a five-course tasting experience, offers a focused glimpse into Myers’ culinary world and his interpretation of Japanese cuisine. At its centre are the temaki rolls, a relatively new addition that leans into interaction. “It shows the innovative spirit of maki-style dishes,” he says. Diners assemble their own hand rolls, bringing an element of participation to the table. “It’s fun and enables guests to create their own hand rolls that they can enjoy,” adds the chef.

Standouts include the sweet coconut botan ebi, a creamy roll layered with marinated salmon, avocado and ikura, and a punchy spicy tuna with jalapeño pickles. Wrapped in crisp nori sheets, the format keeps things tactile and relaxed—an intentional nod to izakaya informality.