Food

Cantonese Comfort

In a city obsessed with grandeur, Lili keeps it intimate, bringing nuanced Cantonese cusine to Hyderbad
Cantonese Comfort
Mallik Thatipalli
Updated on
2 min read

Inspired by authentic Cantonese cuisine, Lili helmed by Chef Tarun Bhatia moves away from the usual heat, and layers the depth of Chinese five spice in every bite.

Food: Begin with the soups: arguably the strongest section on the menu. The Dashi Sichuan is layered and evocative, delivering a briny depth that feels refreshing, while the silk & funghi XO reinterprets a familiar tomato base with smokiness and umami, resulting in something far more complex than expected.

Small plates strike a balance between playfulness and precision. The Shanghai spring cucumber, cut into a tight spiral and dressed in chili bean sauce, lands with clarity and bite. Dim sum, however, is where the kitchen truly finds its rhythm. Vegetable-forward options sit comfortably alongside richer fillings like lamb paired with goat cheese, reflecting a thoughtful range of influences.

Mains continue this interplay of comfort and creativity. Noodles span from familiar hakka-style preparations to deeper, truffle-laced wild mushroom versions, while buckwheat iterations bring in texture and nuttiness. The OG XO prawns stand out for their depth and intensity, while the lobster royale introduces a measured Sichuan heat that builds gradually. The Yuzu chili chocolate wedge is a sweet end to the meal.

Décor: Siddharth Kerkar's design is layered with tactile artworks, while playful installations like dumpling-studded Momosaurus and to other figurines, add character without overwhelming the room.

Service: The service is warm, welcoming and attentive without ever feeling intrusive.

Price: With `5000 for two, it’s slighly heavy on the pocket.

Address: Plot No. 1069, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad