Cantonese Comfort

Inspired by authentic Cantonese cuisine, Lili helmed by Chef Tarun Bhatia moves away from the usual heat, and layers the depth of Chinese five spice in every bite.

Food: Begin with the soups: arguably the strongest section on the menu. The Dashi Sichuan is layered and evocative, delivering a briny depth that feels refreshing, while the silk & funghi XO reinterprets a familiar tomato base with smokiness and umami, resulting in something far more complex than expected.

Small plates strike a balance between playfulness and precision. The Shanghai spring cucumber, cut into a tight spiral and dressed in chili bean sauce, lands with clarity and bite. Dim sum, however, is where the kitchen truly finds its rhythm. Vegetable-forward options sit comfortably alongside richer fillings like lamb paired with goat cheese, reflecting a thoughtful range of influences.