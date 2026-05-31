Plates, Pours, and Playlists

In a city where buzzy cafés and cocktail bars battle for attention with biryani, a new music-forward fine dine—Windmills Craftworks, has found a rhythm for its music, craft beer, and food.

Food: The menu arrives on a tablet, neatly divided into salads, appetisers, mains, desserts, craft drinks, and Oota specials.

The signature Karare Paneer is a beaten rice and spice-crusted paneer that has a crunch outside and a silky soft feeling inside. The Lamb Shikhampur Kebab, with Hyderabadi mutton and chana dal with onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, and chilli, packs a punch too. The signature Windmills Buff Burger that has 6 ounce prime tenderloin patty, sea salt, aged cheddar, crisp bacon, caramelised onions, smoked pepper aioli, and brioche bun, is served with rosemary-garlic fries. For the mains, the Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli is hearty and comforting. Do not miss the delectable carrot orange cake served with orange and a caramel sauce. The restaurant has an excellent collection of craft beers, five core and one seasonal, as well as an interesting cocktail programme that complements the food.