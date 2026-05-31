Plates, Pours, and Playlists

In a city where buzzy cafés and cocktail bars battle for attention with biryani, a new music-forward fine dine—Windmills Craftworks, has found a rhythm for its music, craft beer, and food.
Food: The menu arrives on a tablet, neatly divided into salads, appetisers, mains, desserts, craft drinks, and Oota specials.
The signature Karare Paneer is a beaten rice and spice-crusted paneer that has a crunch outside and a silky soft feeling inside. The Lamb Shikhampur Kebab, with Hyderabadi mutton and chana dal with onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, and chilli, packs a punch too. The signature Windmills Buff Burger that has 6 ounce prime tenderloin patty, sea salt, aged cheddar, crisp bacon, caramelised onions, smoked pepper aioli, and brioche bun, is served with rosemary-garlic fries. For the mains, the Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli is hearty and comforting. Do not miss the delectable carrot orange cake served with orange and a caramel sauce. The restaurant has an excellent collection of craft beers, five core and one seasonal, as well as an interesting cocktail programme that complements the food.
Décor: The space is designed around how music is experienced when you sit and listen. Hence, materials, proportions, lighting, and service are guided by intimacy, and attentiveness over scale or loudness. It’s a music venue that serves food, and this philosophy covers the design and experience.
Service: Warm, attentive service with detailed menu guidance and efficient pacing.
Price: At `3,500-4,000 a meal for two with alcohol, it is kind of easy on the pocket.
Address: Knowledge City, Commerzone Road, Hyderabad