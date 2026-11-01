Michelin-starred chef Daisuke Mori brings French-Japanese flavours to Delhi

Last week, Japanese restraint and French culinary precision came together in a six-course menu by Michelin-starred chef Daisuke Mori at Oko, The Lalit New Delhi. The two-day culinary showcase drew on Mori’s upbringing in Japan, training in France and experiences of living and cooking abroad. Moving beyond familiar Japanese staples such as ramen and tempura, the menu explored how French techniques and Japanese flavours can complement one another.

“Japanese cooking has taught me the importance of restraint, seasonality and allowing the natural character of an ingredient to shine. French cuisine, on the other hand, has influenced my approach to technique, structure and the way flavours are layered to create depth. For me, these influences are not contradictory; they complement one another. My culinary identity lies in bringing them together while remaining mindful of the integrity of each ingredient and the experience I want to create for the diner,” Mori says.