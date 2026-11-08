Rice to the Occasion

Move over kombucha and sourdough. India’s humble fermented rice gruel, kanji, is finding a place in the global food conversation. Once a staple of traditional kitchens, it is attracting attention for its association with fermentation, gut health, sustainability and regional food heritage. From restaurant menus in New York to export orders for Canada, this age-old dish is getting a contemporary makeover. At Chatti, a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan dedicated to Kerala cuisine, kanji has become an unexpected talking point. While seafood, beef fry and curries draw diners, it is the humble rice gruel that sparks nostalgia and conversation. “One of the more unexpected conversations at Chatti has centred around pazhamkanji, or fermented rice gruel,” says chef Regi Mathew, who launched the restaurant in February 2025. For American diners, the dish offers an unfamiliar taste; for the Malayali diaspora, it evokes memories of home. “Kanji evokes memories of home, childhood and meals that rarely find a place on restaurant menus, especially outside India,” says Mathew.

Known as pazhamkanji in Kerala, pazhedu in Tamil Nadu, and panta bhaat in West Bengal, its growing popularity reflects a wider international interest in fermented foods and healthier food alternatives. “Before refrigeration, people would soak leftover rice in water in a mud pot and leave it overnight. It would be consumed in the morning with green chillies, chopped shallots and a dash of curd. People soon found that it was good for their gut health,” says cookbook author and food historian Sabita Radhakrishna.

At Chatti, Mathew serves pazhamkanji made with Kerala’s matta red rice, accompanied by chammanthi (coarsely ground chutney), pickles and pappadam. He also offers payaru kanji, prepared with rice and whole green gram. The dishes cost $29 plus taxes per portion, with optional accompaniments of tapioca and fish or pumpkin curry.