Europe on a Plate

Gurugram’s newest contemporary bistro, Lume and Lime, makes a refreshing addition to the city’s dining scene with its breakfast plates, Mediterranean and Mexican offerings, and authentic Neapolitan pizzas. An entirely vegetarian restaurant, it gets several things right, particularly its Italian selections. With a charming European-inspired setting, it makes an inviting spot for breakfast and leisurely daytime dining.
The extensive breakfast menu sets the tone, with fluffy Apricot Affair Pancakes and Avo Toast on sourdough, elevated by crispy arugula and pickled toppings. The Berry Cream Toast, with cream cheese and berries, is an unusual but pleasing combination. However, the standout is the Creamy Pesto, whose nutty flavour and textured sauce make it worth returning for. The Neapolitan pizzas impress with their light, slow-fermented dough. Mamma’s Secret, topped with pesto ricotta mousse, honey and burnt garlic chips, strikes a lovely balance of flavours. The Truffle Crema Panuozzo, a wood-fired sandwich, is generous with mushrooms, perhaps a little too generous. The Mexican burger, with its mashed bean patty, chipotle mayo and guacamole served over skillet cheese fondue, offers a welcome change.
The drinks menu embraces the Ube trend with the Golden Mango Ube Latte, a striking purple-and-yellow concoction. While mango lends it a fruity base, the purple yam adds nostalgic vanilla notes, though its flavour could be more pronounced. For dessert, the sizzling Skillet Cookie, served with ice cream, is an indulgent winner. The Cheesecake on a Stick, however, tastes more like a blueberry ice pop, with the cheesecake notes barely coming through.
A European-style gate sets the tone at the entrance, opening into a double-heighted space. A rocky stone wall makes an immediate impression, while large glass windows bring in natural light. Green tiles and rattan furniture lend the interiors a contemporary bistro feel. Service is another strong point, with an attentive team that is accommodating of requests and offers well-informed recommendations.
At approximately ₹2,000 for two, the pricing feels particularly reasonable for the quality and flavours on offer.
At Ground Floor, Plot 63, M3M SCO Market, Dwarka Expressway, Sector 113, Gurugram, Haryana