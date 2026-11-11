Europe on a Plate

Gurugram’s newest contemporary bistro, Lume and Lime, makes a refreshing addition to the city’s dining scene with its breakfast plates, Mediterranean and Mexican offerings, and authentic Neapolitan pizzas. An entirely vegetarian restaurant, it gets several things right, particularly its Italian selections. With a charming European-inspired setting, it makes an inviting spot for breakfast and leisurely daytime dining.

The extensive breakfast menu sets the tone, with fluffy Apricot Affair Pancakes and Avo Toast on sourdough, elevated by crispy arugula and pickled toppings. The Berry Cream Toast, with cream cheese and berries, is an unusual but pleasing combination. However, the standout is the Creamy Pesto, whose nutty flavour and textured sauce make it worth returning for. The Neapolitan pizzas impress with their light, slow-fermented dough. Mamma’s Secret, topped with pesto ricotta mousse, honey and burnt garlic chips, strikes a lovely balance of flavours. The Truffle Crema Panuozzo, a wood-fired sandwich, is generous with mushrooms, perhaps a little too generous. The Mexican burger, with its mashed bean patty, chipotle mayo and guacamole served over skillet cheese fondue, offers a welcome change.