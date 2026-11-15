A Guilty Pleasure

Hidden inside a building in GK II market is The Dark Side. At the entrance, we are escorted into a lift before winding our way through its sister restaurant, Refuge, a dimly lit stairwell and a busy kitchen. Tucked behind it all is a cosy 25-seater created by chef Aditya Mohan.

True to its name, the restaurant has dark interiors, with edgy brutalist posters, photographs and paintings lending it an after-dark vibe. Mohan, who is also an artist, has contributed several works, including a joker-themed painting.

The food, however, brings a welcome sense of lightness. The menu revolves around comfort classics such as fries, burgers and sandwiches, accompanied by cocktails. The concept draws inspiration from meals Mohan would prepare for fellow chefs after long shifts in London's Michelin-starred kitchens. After hours of elaborate cooking, they often craved something simple and satisfying.