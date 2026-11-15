A Guilty Pleasure

Hidden inside a building in GK II market is The Dark Side. At the entrance, we are escorted into a lift before winding our way through its sister restaurant, Refuge, a dimly lit stairwell and a busy kitchen. Tucked behind it all is a cosy 25-seater created by chef Aditya Mohan.
True to its name, the restaurant has dark interiors, with edgy brutalist posters, photographs and paintings lending it an after-dark vibe. Mohan, who is also an artist, has contributed several works, including a joker-themed painting.
The food, however, brings a welcome sense of lightness. The menu revolves around comfort classics such as fries, burgers and sandwiches, accompanied by cocktails. The concept draws inspiration from meals Mohan would prepare for fellow chefs after long shifts in London's Michelin-starred kitchens. After hours of elaborate cooking, they often craved something simple and satisfying.
The menu is divided into seven sections, each representing one of the seven deadly sins. Diners mark the sins they identify with on a card to receive their menu. While playful, the concept feels somewhat underdeveloped, as the dishes have little apparent connection to their respective sins.
The offerings include indulgent favourites such as chicken tenders, grilled cheese sandwiches, mushroom risotto and mac and cheese with chorizo. We began with the 777 Fries, which let diners mix and match seven seasoning combinations, dips and add-ons such as chicken bacon, feta and truffle. The choices are tempting, though perhaps a little overwhelming.
The Adult Happy Meal, featuring two juicy burgers and a generous serving of fries, is ideal for sharing. The Bang Bang Prawns are another highlight, wok-tossed to crispy perfection while remaining juicy within, with just the right hint of spice. Worth ordering is the Anthony Bourdain Sandwich, a tribute to the late chef and one of Mohan's recommendations. The house-made buns are soft, fresh and generously sprinkled with sesame seeds, while the filling makes for a satisfying bite.
The bar keeps things uncomplicated with seven cocktails, each inspired by a deadly sin. The Hemlock, the restaurant's take on a Picante, is worth trying. The Cyanide, a tobacco-infused martini served with two cigarettes, offers an unusual nod to the morning coffee-and-cigarette ritual. Round off the meal with Adi's Tiramisu, a chef's special that is delicate, pleasantly sweet and a lovely finish.
At around ₹3,000 for two, The Dark Side makes for a good occasional dining destination. Whether catching up with friends or heading out on a first date, it promises a relaxed evening with comfort food, inventive cocktails and a setting that is anything but ordinary.
At M25, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II. Open from 8pm to 1am.