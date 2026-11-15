Say No, No More

Bar-forward dining destinations are the order of the day, and a new jewel on this circuit is NoBa (short for North Bangalore) in Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru. The vibrant 120-seater brings together elevated culinary tastes and thoughtful cocktails.

Food: There is a confluence of global flavours, with each plate bringing something different to the table. The Chicken Gyoza, with crisp chilli oil and scallions, is a particularly good start, while the Tempura Enoki Flowers, with their crunchy, umami-filled exteriors are another good pick. The Pandi Tostada, with its combination of textures and flavours, keeps you going back for more. The Korean Fried Chicken Bao pairs soft, pillowy bao with succulent, flavour-packed chicken, while the Watermelon Salad offers a refreshing contrast. There is plenty more to explore, from Ghee Roast, Nilgiri Lamb Chops, and Indonesian Butter Prawns to Railway Mutton Curry, Prawns Malaikari and Murgh Pulao. Vegetarians can look towards options such as Truffle Gnocchi Fritti, Jackfruit Sukka, Mushroom Scallion Masala and Gochujang Paneer.For dessert, go for the gooey Dark Deed XL Cookie with Chantilly cream and sour cherry compote.