The first thing Vanessa Tse tells you when the crème brûlée soufflé arrives is to pick up a spoon and crack its caramelised top. There is a satisfying crunch, followed by the reveal of a soft, cloud-like pancake underneath. At 5 to 7, a new dessert café in Greater Kailash, even eating a pancake comes with a little theatre.

Opened on October 19, the café brings a slice of Seoul's dessert culture to Delhi. Its menu revolves around Korean-style soufflé pancakes in flavours such as matcha, tiramisu and crème brûlée, alongside a pomegranate and fresh-fruit version developed specially for Delhi. Korean salt breads and milk breads add a savoury touch, while drinks include crème brûlée coffee and a sesame-based preparation.

The salt breads, with their crisp crust and fluffy centre, are worth trying, particularly the double chocolate version. But for first-time visitors, Tse, one of the owners, recommends the signature crème brûlée soufflé. The open kitchen adds to the experience, allowing diners to watch the pancakes being prepared and the sugar crust torched.