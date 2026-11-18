The first thing Vanessa Tse tells you when the crème brûlée soufflé arrives is to pick up a spoon and crack its caramelised top. There is a satisfying crunch, followed by the reveal of a soft, cloud-like pancake underneath. At 5 to 7, a new dessert café in Greater Kailash, even eating a pancake comes with a little theatre.
Opened on October 19, the café brings a slice of Seoul's dessert culture to Delhi. Its menu revolves around Korean-style soufflé pancakes in flavours such as matcha, tiramisu and crème brûlée, alongside a pomegranate and fresh-fruit version developed specially for Delhi. Korean salt breads and milk breads add a savoury touch, while drinks include crème brûlée coffee and a sesame-based preparation.
The salt breads, with their crisp crust and fluffy centre, are worth trying, particularly the double chocolate version. But for first-time visitors, Tse, one of the owners, recommends the signature crème brûlée soufflé. The open kitchen adds to the experience, allowing diners to watch the pancakes being prepared and the sugar crust torched.
“Everything is made fresh in front of the customer. We wanted an open kitchen where people could watch each item being prepared and see the work that goes into it. There is a theatrical element to that process, but it is also about celebrating the craft and the culinary art behind the food,” says Tse.
The venture brings together four partners: Tse and her Canadian husband Michael Gunn, along with their Indian partners Anand and Tsewang Dolma. The original 5 to 7 brand was founded in Seoul by Jeff Kim, who helped bring the concept to India.
For Tse and Gunn, the idea grew out of their fascination with South Korea, initially sparked by K-pop and Korean dramas. Tse discovered the café on Instagram during an earlier visit to Seoul. A subsequent visit with Gunn in April and May last year convinced them to explore bringing it to Delhi.
“K-pop and Korean dramas had always been something I loved, but I never thought that interest could become a business. When Michael and I visited 5 to 7 in Seoul, we were impressed by the food and the experience. After returning to Delhi, I sent them a message on Instagram to see if there was a possibility of bringing the café here,” recalls Tse.
The partners decided to keep the menu focused rather than turn it into an expansive café. “5 to 7 was already known for its soufflé pancakes, and we wanted to build on that strength. The idea was to focus on a small selection of products, including the Korean salt breads, and make sure we could deliver them with consistency and quality,” she says.
Getting the recipes right in Delhi required considerable experimentation. Kim travelled to India with his senior soufflé chef and pastry chef to train six core employees. Humidity, altitude and locally available ingredients meant the recipes needed adjustments.
“Baking involves both chemistry and craft. Even a change in humidity or altitude can affect the result, so recipes that work in Seoul cannot simply be replicated here without adjustments. The Korean team worked with our chefs through several rounds of testing until the texture and consistency were right for Delhi,” says Tse.
The initial days were slow, with some seeing barely 10 customers. Then social media took over. The café went viral, selling around 100 soufflés on one of its busiest days.
The partners also intend to contribute 10 per cent of the venture's net profits towards projects supporting street children through Himalayan Friends Trust's Little Moon programme. Enquiries about expanding to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur have already come in, though the immediate focus remains Delhi.
For a city always looking for its next dessert obsession, 5 to 7 offers something beyond a jiggly pancake: a little Korean flavour, a dash of theatre and the simple pleasure of cracking a caramelised crust.