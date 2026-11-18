Some restaurants survive on nostalgia; others know how to make it taste relevant. Kwality, part of Delhi’s dining landscape since 1940, belongs firmly in the second category. Its new Aerocity address brings old-world charm into a contemporary setting, without making the experience feel like an exercise in looking back.

The space is generous and thoughtfully put together, with vintage photographs of Delhi lending the walls a sense of history. The iconic piano adds to the atmosphere, while the setting feels polished without being stiff. It works for a family meal, a business lunch or an evening out when conversation deserves to linger.

The kitchen, however, is the real reason to visit. Dal Moradabadi Chaat is an assured start: comforting, delicately spiced and layered with texture, it makes a strong case for an often-overlooked dish. The Kwality Kakori is another highlight, its soft, finely textured kebab delivering the melt-in-the-mouth pleasure one hopes for. It is among the better kakoris available at a fine-dining restaurant in Delhi.