In Courchevel, the evening rarely ends with the last course. There is often one more invitation to linger over a little glass of génépi (a traditional herbal liqueur) before heading home. Passed around at dinner tables, apres-ski parties and mountain bars, this curious Alpine liqueur is as much a ritual as a drink. Locals and seasoned skiers rarely leave without a final shot.
The first sip is startling: medicinally bitter, almost like an old herbal remedy, before giving way to warmth, delicate floral notes and a hint of honey. An acquired taste, certainly, but one that lingers long after the glass is empty. Made from Alpine wormwood, a tiny plant belonging to the Artemisia family, génépi is traditionally prepared by macerating the herb in neutral fruit spirit with sugar for weeks, sometimes months. Yellow génépi (Artemisia mutellina), found around Courchevel, is particularly prized for its fragrant flowers. Usually served as a digestif, it is also enjoyed with dark chocolate or mixed into cocktails.
For generations, Alpine families have gathered the herb from high-altitude meadows, passing down recipes and harvesting spots that remain closely guarded secrets. “Records dating back to the early 13th century point to a long-established mountain community in Saint-Bon valley whose traditions included gathering wild alpine plants and distinguishing edible species from poisonous ones,” says David Dereani, deputy mayor of Courchevel.
For Julien Thezan, co-manager of Jéévro Distillery in Savoie, the tradition is personal. His grandfather, a shepherd, would take his sheep high into the mountains and return with sprigs of génépi. “This tradition of gathering and making génépi is still passed down in many mountain families,” he says. Finding the plant is half the craft. Growing it between 2,000 and 3,000 metres amid rocky terrain requires patience and local knowledge. “The secret lies in the maceration time of the flowers and the delicate balance between alcohol and sugar,” says Thezan.
Today, génépi has found a place beyond the traditional digestif. At Courchevel bars such as Chacha, Loulou and The Lounge Bar at Fouquet’s, bartenders pair its floral, herbal notes with gin, vodka and sparkling wine, often adding mountain herbs, berries and honey.
For Indian travellers, it may bring to mind mahua or the herbal digestifs served after meals. Like them, génépi is an expression of local identity, landscape and inherited traditions. And in Courchevel, long after the ski slopes have emptied, it is often that final aromatic shot that leaves the most lasting impression.