In Courchevel, the evening rarely ends with the last course. There is often one more invitation to linger over a little glass of génépi (a traditional herbal liqueur) before heading home. Passed around at dinner tables, apres-ski parties and mountain bars, this curious Alpine liqueur is as much a ritual as a drink. Locals and seasoned skiers rarely leave without a final shot.

The first sip is startling: medicinally bitter, almost like an old herbal remedy, before giving way to warmth, delicate floral notes and a hint of honey. An acquired taste, certainly, but one that lingers long after the glass is empty. Made from Alpine wormwood, a tiny plant belonging to the Artemisia family, génépi is traditionally prepared by macerating the herb in neutral fruit spirit with sugar for weeks, sometimes months. Yellow génépi (Artemisia mutellina), found around Courchevel, is particularly prized for its fragrant flowers. Usually served as a digestif, it is also enjoyed with dark chocolate or mixed into cocktails.

For generations, Alpine families have gathered the herb from high-altitude meadows, passing down recipes and harvesting spots that remain closely guarded secrets. “Records dating back to the early 13th century point to a long-established mountain community in Saint-Bon valley whose traditions included gathering wild alpine plants and distinguishing edible species from poisonous ones,” says David Dereani, deputy mayor of Courchevel.