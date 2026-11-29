A grandmother’s khapli lapshi, a much-missed Sindhi mirchi ka achar, Bengali patishapta, and Ayodhya-style fara, are edible memories, carrying the flavours, stories, and traditions of generations. As food enthusiasts and culinary entrepreneurs return to their kitchens to recreate dishes they grew up with, they are also finding ways to preserve the techniques and histories that might otherwise be lost.

For Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange, who run Two Brothers India Farms, the aroma of wheat roasting in ghee, the sweetness of jaggery and a hint of cardamom evoke their grandmother’s khapli lapshi. The brothers still cultivate the ancient wheat variety their family has grown for generations at their homestead in Bhodani, Indapur, near Pune. But recreating the dish meant recovering a technique that had never been written down. Traditionally prepared during winter, lapshi required the brothers to consult village elders and regional texts to establish the right grain texture, roasting time, and resting period.

“The ingredients were never the problem because we had the grain growing in our own fields. What we had to recover was everything else: how dark the roast should be, how coarse the grain needed to be and how long to let it rest,” says Satyajit. The experience inspired the ‘Kranti Cookbook’, an AI-powered living archive of Indian recipes, created in collaboration with Glassbox. Drawing on traditional texts such as the Susruta Samhita, Pakadarpana, and Caraka Samhita, it also invites families to contribute recipes, regional details and oral histories. “The AI is the librarian, not the author,” Satyajit asserts.