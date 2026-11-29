A grandmother’s khapli lapshi, a much-missed Sindhi mirchi ka achar, Bengali patishapta, and Ayodhya-style fara, are edible memories, carrying the flavours, stories, and traditions of generations. As food enthusiasts and culinary entrepreneurs return to their kitchens to recreate dishes they grew up with, they are also finding ways to preserve the techniques and histories that might otherwise be lost.
For Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange, who run Two Brothers India Farms, the aroma of wheat roasting in ghee, the sweetness of jaggery and a hint of cardamom evoke their grandmother’s khapli lapshi. The brothers still cultivate the ancient wheat variety their family has grown for generations at their homestead in Bhodani, Indapur, near Pune. But recreating the dish meant recovering a technique that had never been written down. Traditionally prepared during winter, lapshi required the brothers to consult village elders and regional texts to establish the right grain texture, roasting time, and resting period.
“The ingredients were never the problem because we had the grain growing in our own fields. What we had to recover was everything else: how dark the roast should be, how coarse the grain needed to be and how long to let it rest,” says Satyajit. The experience inspired the ‘Kranti Cookbook’, an AI-powered living archive of Indian recipes, created in collaboration with Glassbox. Drawing on traditional texts such as the Susruta Samhita, Pakadarpana, and Caraka Samhita, it also invites families to contribute recipes, regional details and oral histories. “The AI is the librarian, not the author,” Satyajit asserts.
For Tripat Kaur, the journey back to a family recipe began with handwritten notes and a pickle her father could never find in the market. Her grandmother—dadima—came from a Sindhi family in Pune. Although Kaur was only four when she died, her bua had preserved her recipes, including the much-loved mirchi ka achar. “It was almost a dish in itself. A simple paratha or dal-chawal with this achar was enough to make a meal memorable,” she recalls. Last year, Kaur decided to recreate it. The notes had no precise measurements. Yet her first attempt was remarkably faithful. When shared with relatives, it brought tears, nostalgia, and an overwhelming sense of familiarity. After 26 years, they tasted something that reminded them of her all over again. Kaur now documents recipes on her phone and has launched The Secret Jar of Dadi Maa to share the pickle. One memory remains particularly precious: when children complained that dadima had cooked too little, she would reassure them, “Nahi, sabko pura ho jayega.” (There would be enough for everyone.)
For Chef Bilkis Khan, founder of Golpoh Table and a Sufi culinary expert, family recipes are absorbed through years of watching others cook. “I have always believed that some recipes are not learned; they are inherited. They run in your blood,” she says. Growing up in a Bengali family, Bilkis spent winters between her dadi’s and mami’s homes, watching generations of women cook. Her treasured memories include her grandmother’s chicken korma, coconut-milk narkel pulao, shami kebabs, and Muscat halwa. Winter also brings Poush Sankranti and pithe-puli, particularly her family’s patishapta, filled with coconut caramelised in jaggery. Today, Bilkis experiments with contemporary techniques while retaining the essence of traditional preparations. Originally from Bengal’s Rarh region, she is also exploring its lesser-known Sufi culinary traditions and documenting their histories.
For Ashish Dwivedi, founder of Ancient Indian Cooking Tales, winter in Ayodhya brings back memories of his grandmother’s fara. Made with a rice-flour covering and a filling of ground chana and urad dal, the dumplings are steamed and served with chutney or pan-fried with mustard seeds and hing. His grandmother usually prepared them after Diwali. The aroma of hing remains one of his strongest associations with the dish. Dwivedi recently recreated it, drawing on memories of her preparation. “I have tried to document dishes and recipes that have travelled across generations, looking at their origins, historical and cultural contexts, cooking techniques, and how food traditions have evolved. I think a large part of that comes from the fact that food evokes universal memories,” he says.
The knowledge that makes a recipe taste like home is harder to capture. Beyond ingredients and measurements, it lies in the gestures, techniques and personal touches passed down through generations. As Satyajit says, preserving it also means recording the person behind it. “The details bring the person back into the kitchen.”