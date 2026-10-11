Some Like It Fricy

Swicy (sweet and spicy) has had its moment, swavoury (sweet and savoury) has had its turn, but ‘fricy’ may just take the crown. A Latin American and Southeast Asian-inspired marriage of fruity sweetness and a spicy kick, it is an unlikely power couple—the kind that makes you rethink what “perfect pairing” really means.
And by spice, it isn’t just the fiery stuff. Think the warm bite of black pepper against the mellow sweetness of papaya, chilli teasing the floral tartness of hibiscus, or raw mango dusted with black salt—a flavour firework that is bold, bright and utterly addictive. Some combinations simply belong together, as though nature designed their flavours to meet.
In India and Southeast Asia, this interplay has long been woven into culinary tradition. “Chefs have always known the magic. Thai cuisine nails it with chilli-laden papaya salads,” says chef Vikram Khatri. A Thai pomelo salad is a zesty orchestra of sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes, while a fruit chaat from a Delhi street cart delivers chaos in the best possible way: juicy, tangy and impossibly craveable.
At The Bombay Canteen, the Canteen Dahi Bhalla offers another take on the idea. “It’s our refreshing take on the classic street snack, served cold with creamy dahi and a fruit medley of pomelo, pickled melon, grapes, pomegranate, and lychee. Alongside amchur chutney, raw mango chutney, tempura crumbs, sev, and our signature spice blends. All of those elements come together to create layers of flavour and make the dish much more dynamic,” shares Hussain Sahzad, Executive Chef, Hunger Inc. Hospitality.
At Papa’s, the Foie Gras Laddoo takes the pairing somewhere more unexpected: a goose liver pâté bite with nutmeg and Kashmiri quince. It is one of the opening bites on the menu and a fine example of how fruit and spice can complement richer flavours. “Another is a dish of Red Snapper with Coconut Milk, herbs like spearmint and basil, and a spicy raw mango granita that brings brightness and contrast to the dish,” adds Hussain.
At Fireback, in Goa, Mumbai and now Hyderabad, fricy flavours come naturally. “Thai cuisine has always played with fruit, heat, acidity, and salt, long before the term existed. We use ripe tropical fruits to cool the palate, citrus to brighten, and fresh chillies to build heat that lingers rather than overwhelms. It’s about balance, the fire excites, the fruit soothes, and together they keep you coming back for another bite,” says Chef Kaustubh Haldipur, Cluster Executive Chef, Fireback.
What makes these combinations so memorable? No bite tastes quite the same twice. It is a delicious game of contrast and surprise—and that is precisely what keeps the palate coming back.
The crush extends to cocktail culture, too. “Take the spicy margarita, for example, served in a glass rimmed with Tajín, the Mexican seasoning of chili, lime, and salt that’s having its moment. It’s not just for rims, though, sprinkle it on fresh watermelon or charred melon slices, and watch them transform,” says Ankur Chawla, Founder, Scop Bev & Co-Founder, Responsible Whatr.
“Fricy” might sound like a word dreamt up by a marketing intern on too much cold brew, but the trend has earned its place at the table. Begrudgingly trendy, deliciously necessary, it is balanced, bright and beautifully bold, without ever breaking a sweat.
RECIPE: MIANG KHAM POMELO
Thai Chaplu Leaf, Pomelo, Tamarind Caramel
Ingredients
Thai chaplu leaves: 3pcs
Thai pomelo chunks: 80 gms
Fresh green chili (finely diced): 3 gms
Fresh coriander leaves: 2 gms
Caramelised tamarind sauce: 20 gms
Shallots, thinly sliced: 5 gms
Light soy sauce: 5 ml
Roasted coconut flakes: 3 gms
Fresh lemon zest: 3 gms.
Method: Preparing the Filling
Place the pomelo chunks in a chilled mixing bowl. Add the sliced shallots, diced green chili, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon zest. Season lightly with soy sauce and gently fold the ingredients together.
Preparing the Leaves
Select fresh, chaplu leaves and arrange them neatly on a serving plate.
Assembly
Spoon a generous amount of the pomelo mixture into the centre of each chaplu leaf. Drizzle the caramelized tamarind sauce over the filling. Garnish with roasted coconut flakes, coriander leaves, and a touch of finely diced chili for freshness and visual appeal.
Recipe by chef kaustubh Haldipur, cluster executive chef at Fireback