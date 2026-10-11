Some Like It Fricy

Swicy (sweet and spicy) has had its moment, swavoury (sweet and savoury) has had its turn, but ‘fricy’ may just take the crown. A Latin American and Southeast Asian-inspired marriage of fruity sweetness and a spicy kick, it is an unlikely power couple—the kind that makes you rethink what “perfect pairing” really means.

And by spice, it isn’t just the fiery stuff. Think the warm bite of black pepper against the mellow sweetness of papaya, chilli teasing the floral tartness of hibiscus, or raw mango dusted with black salt—a flavour firework that is bold, bright and utterly addictive. Some combinations simply belong together, as though nature designed their flavours to meet.

In India and Southeast Asia, this interplay has long been woven into culinary tradition. “Chefs have always known the magic. Thai cuisine nails it with chilli-laden papaya salads,” says chef Vikram Khatri. A Thai pomelo salad is a zesty orchestra of sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes, while a fruit chaat from a Delhi street cart delivers chaos in the best possible way: juicy, tangy and impossibly craveable.