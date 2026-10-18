A Celestial Concoction

In the world of cocktails, sometimes less can be more. Bengaluru’s Moonjar echoes this philosophy with its low-ABV beverages created from soju, wine and vermouth, and other low alcoholic spirits. The nine-drink menu takes guests on a celestial journey inspired by the phases of the moon.

Food: The food menu, with its eclectic selection of small plates and bar bites, is impressive. The prawn wontons that arrive on a bed of creamy peanut butter and chilli oil, finished with crisp wonton skins, gives it a perfect start to the meal. The Parma toast, Moonjar’s take on the meaty classic ham and cheese sandwich, is delicious. The chic curry, a must-have, places a large piece of chicken on a fragrant spice-laden curry topped with a crispy potato salsa. In drinks menu, the rose-scented Pink Moon, a foam-topped, salted rose cordial gently elevated with soju, is reminiscent of the childhood rose milk that many of us grew up drinking. Elixir No. 3, an ode to buttermilk, brings together cumin, curry leaves, coriander and soju and is yet another nostalgic nod to the hot sweltering afternoons of childhood.