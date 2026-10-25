A Recipe For Recognition

Once associated largely with the kitchens and dining tables of western Tamil Nadu, Kongunadu cuisine is finding a wider audience beyond its home state. As diners across Indian metros develop an appetite for regional food traditions, speciality restaurants are bringing lesser-known culinary cultures into sharper focus. In cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, this ingredient-led cooking is gaining an opportunity to step out of the shadow of better-known Tamil cuisines. “Kongunadu food doesn’t need to be complicated to be memorable. Its strength lies in knowing exactly how much spice, sourness or heat a dish needs,” says Mumbai Chef Mukund Deo. Rooted in western Tamil Nadu, its cooking draws on rice, millets, pulses, coconut, sesame, pepper, and seasonal produce. The flavours are earthy and direct, shaped by agricultural traditions and techniques that make the most of available ingredients.

Encompassing Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Pollachi and surrounding areas, Kongunadu has historically relied on a mix of irrigated and rain-fed agriculture. As author Sabita Radhakrishna writes in Annapurni: Heritage Cuisine from Tamil Nadu, “This cuisine reflects a rich, evolving heritage shaped by generations who have preserved and adapted it.” Arisi Paruppu Sadam, a comforting combination of rice and lentils cooked in one pot, exemplifies this practicality. Santhakai, made by pressing rice dough into fine strands, offers another variation on the region’s staple grain.

Pulses are equally important. Horse gram, or kollu, features in Kollu Rasam and Kollu Masiyal, while the cooking liquid can be turned into a peppery, sour broth. Karnataka’s Huruli Saaru offers a close counterpart. Pepper also lends character to Mutton Chukka, in which meat is cooked until the spices form a dark, concentrated coating. “Same spices. But the ratio changes everything,” says Executive Chef Arunachalam. At Pollachi Riverhouse, Arunachalam demonstrates another expression of this culinary inheritance with Pachai Puli Rasam. He presses tamarind into water, then adds shallots, green chilli, pepper and cumin. The mixture remains unheated; a tempering of mustard seeds and red chilli is poured over at the end. Vegetables are treated with similar ingenuity. Vaazhai Poo Vadai uses banana blossom for its distinctive texture, while Coimbatore’s spicy mushroom preparation, Kaalaan, has become a street-food favourite. The region’s breakfast repertoire includes the much sought-after Kal Dosai, a thicker, softer counterpart to the crisp dosa familiar across southern India.

The cuisine’s defining principles always endure: careful seasoning, versatile ingredients and techniques that favour substance over excess. As the cuisine reaches diners beyond Tamil Nadu, its appeal rests not on reinvention but on the integrity of its cooking.