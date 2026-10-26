Culinary world mourns Tamil Nadu's beloved Chef Damu; share memories

The past couple of months have seen their share of sorrow, bidding farewell to remarkable personalities who have left a lasting mark in their respective fields. Among them is K Damodaran aka Chef Damu, whose demise at the age of 72 leaves a void in Tamil Nadu’s culinary world and in the homes that welcomed him through their television screens. With his joyful exuberance and the wisdom of a seasoned elder, he became an appa to countless viewers of the reality TV show ‘Cooku with Comali’ (CWC). Beyond his achievements like Padma Shri and Guinness World Record, it was his warmth, humility, and determination that endeared him to many. Mourning his loss, the culinary world reflects on the life, legacy, and the lasting influence of a man who touched hearts far beyond the kitchen.
Chef Venkatesh Bhat S, CEO of Accord Hotels & Resorts, television chef, and digital influencer
He was a childlike person who is well-known to the whole world. He had great qualities and would never hurt anybody. He loved cooking and business, and till his last minute, he had a passion for the catering business, especially in making it affordable to people. It is unfortunate that he is no more. He suffered during his initial stages. He started as a pot-washer and went on to receive the Padma Shri in a span of 50 years. In the whole of Tamil Nadu, he was the first (chef) to be honoured with the award. That example is enough to motivate so many people. People have to see him and learn to be patient and to grow correctly and organically, there is no shortcut to success. He worked his way up. He was a self-made man, without any backing or support. He himself identified his talent and grew to this level. He has been in the TV industry for nearly 30 years, and the innumerable number of books he has written — all these are a testimony to his good work and will inspire generations to come.
Lalitha Gautam, food enthusiast and social activist from Coimbatore
Damu sir was a father figure to me. I first met him at an event in Coimbatore around 2012, and we became very close. He was such a warm and kind person. He would call me ‘Lalli’ or ‘kanna’ and was always ready to attend any event I invited him to. In 2015, I organised a cooking workshop called ‘Kaimanam’ with him, and he readily agreed to come. He had spoken to me about his initial struggles — how he worked his way up and how in his early days, people would call him ‘samayalkaaran’, when all he wanted was to be called a ‘chef’. He had come a long way through sheer hard work. He was grounded and could connect with people of all ages. His kindness and encouraging words helped many people grow. He would emphasise that if you are strong in your subject, nobody could beat you. He was a wonderful human being, and everyone who was close to him will have beautiful memories of him.
Chef Aruna Vijay, entrepreneur and TV host
He is somebody I have looked up to. We will really miss this culinary icon. When I met him, I introduced myself by saying that I had been to MasterChef, and he responded, “Very happy to meet you”, and then, wished me luck, success, and happiness. Even though he didn’t say much, I still remember that particular meeting. His determination and love for food were remarkable. He didn’t cook for the camera; he cooked because he loved food. He was a very knowledgeable person. Ask him about any part of Tamil Nadu or its cuisine, and he had it at his fingertips. He never let his age hold him back. He was 72 and still working until very recently. That is something we can learn from him: determination and passion for work, no matter what.
Chef Altamsh Patel, joint secretary, Western India Culinary Association
Chef Damu never chased fame, awards, or recognition. He dedicated his life to the betterment of the culinary fraternity and selflessly worked for fellow chefs. In today’s world where everyone is racing to build their own careers, his life teaches us that success is not just about what we achieve for ourselves, but what we contribute to others. What I will cherish most about my interactions with Chef Damu is his humility and genuine concern for the culinary fraternity. Despite his stature and achievements, he was always approachable and focused on helping others. What touched me most was that his concern extended beyond his own association.
S Rithika, student and Kitchen Super Star Juniors 1 title winner
What I remember most about Chef Damu is how genuinely kind he was to all of us on Kitchen Superstar Juniors. Despite being a Guinness World Record-holding chef, he was always so patient with us. He had a way of correcting us without making us feel like we had made a mistake. Even when our dishes didn’t turn out well, his feedback was always about how we could improve, never discouraging us. Beyond the show, he would interact with us during breaks and even spend time talking to our parents while they waited outside. He would check on us while we cooked, making sure we were doing things right and staying safe, even when the cameras weren’t rolling. What makes these memories special is that we stayed in touch even after the show. He once visited our home for coffee and spent time chatting with my parents and me. I’ll always remember him not just as an incredible chef but as a genuinely warm, humble, patient, and kind person.
Koushik S, a food and beverage business consultant
Chef Damu has been one of my gurus. I called him Damu appa as I was very close to him. I was fortunate to be with him on the show (CWC), where I saw the jolly side of him. It’s a really big loss because anytime I did something, I would call him for his blessings. He always wanted people to keep performing better. So, he kept pushing, guiding and blessing them. Basically, he was a teddy bear baby. If he met a five-year-old, he became a five-year-old, and with a 30-year-old, a 30-year-old. He had concern for people and showed genuine interest in them. As a chef with 50 years of experience or more, he was a house of knowledge. He really mastered the South Indian Tamil cuisine. He mentored so many students. He’s also given so much to society. It’s a pretty heavy loss for all of us as chefs. We’ve been thoroughly missing him.
Varsha Panjabi, travelling chef
I first met Chef Damu five years ago at an event, and it was a brief meet-up. I was introduced to him as a travelling chef, and I was just starting at that time. When I met him again after two years at an event, he called out to me. I was shocked that he recognised me. When I told him that I had just started culinary travel content on Instagram, he recorded a 20-minute message for my followers. He knew how to use his legendary status in the right way — to influence and inspire. He always encouraged people to reach their maximum potential and was instrumental in all the media attention I got, and the offers I received to be a judge on cooking shows. He endorsed me. His passing is a loss to the culinary world, but humanity has lost a gem.
Mallika Badrinath, cook book author and chef
He was a very kind-hearted, loving, and jovial person. He was someone who could take humour in the right spirit. I have done quite a few reality shows with him and I have seen how he would lift the spirit of everyone in the set. As a culinarian, I was always in awe of him. When contestants brought their dishes for tasting, Chef Damu would simply smell them and he could instantly say if they were good or lacked any flavour. I once asked him, “How is it possible that you give your comments without even tasting?” and he responded, “You eat and tell me if I am wrong.” He never was! My biggest regret is never having tasted his green chilli halwa. When he told me about the dish, I asked him how he could induce sweetness to green chillies. He promised to treat me to the dish one day but unfortunately, he is no more. I am saddened by his sudden demise.