Culinary world mourns Tamil Nadu's beloved Chef Damu; share memories

Chef Venkatesh Bhat S, CEO of Accord Hotels & Resorts, television chef, and digital influencer

He was a childlike person who is well-known to the whole world. He had great qualities and would never hurt anybody. He loved cooking and business, and till his last minute, he had a passion for the catering business, especially in making it affordable to people. It is unfortunate that he is no more. He suffered during his initial stages. He started as a pot-washer and went on to receive the Padma Shri in a span of 50 years. In the whole of Tamil Nadu, he was the first (chef) to be honoured with the award. That example is enough to motivate so many people. People have to see him and learn to be patient and to grow correctly and organically, there is no shortcut to success. He worked his way up. He was a self-made man, without any backing or support. He himself identified his talent and grew to this level. He has been in the TV industry for nearly 30 years, and the innumerable number of books he has written — all these are a testimony to his good work and will inspire generations to come.