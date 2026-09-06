Ducking the Menu

Tucked inside Gurugram’s already popular Japonico restaurant, YYAKI has one clear ambition: to celebrate a bird that head chef Roberto Blondi believes has long been underappreciated in India’s dining scene—duck.

Food: The chef’s counter seats just six guests, creating an intimate setting where Chef Roberto introduces each course. Start with crisp duck-skin sando, a perfect amuse-bouche; another pairs caviar with a fried duck nugget finished with edible gold; and there’s also a comforting duck consommé, crowned with a generous shaving of fresh truffle. Several plates lean into theatricality, but never at the expense of flavour. The gimmicks work because they’re supported by exceptional cooking. Among the standout dishes were the duck-skin nigiri, the perfectly cooked duck breast, and, perhaps most surprisingly, the duck dessert, featuring a rich duck ice cream. Every course shifts in texture and temperature—crisp gives way to silky, warm to cold, delicate to rich—creating a crescendo that continually raises the bar for what follows. Just when you think the meal has peaked, the next course arrives to prove you wrong. The cocktail pairings are also just as thoughtfully composed as the food. While each pour is intentionally restrained, by the fourth course you’ve settled into a gentle buzz—perfectly primed for the next round of drinks without ever feeling overwhelmed.