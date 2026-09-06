The Bazaar of Flavours

On a warm, sultry afternoon in Cairo, the old city is alive with the smells, sounds and colours of food. In its labyrinthine lanes, vendors scoop fragrant cumin, peppercorns and cinnamon into paper bags as shoppers haggle over green plums and bright yellow limes. Along historic Al-Muizz Street, a bread seller pedals slowly through the crush, balancing a broad wooden tray piled precariously high with whole-wheat loaves on his head. From nearby eateries comes the irresistible scent of ta’ameya—Egypt’s crunchy, fava-bean falafel—fresh from the fryer.

Cairo is not a city where history sits behind glass. Here, it is kneaded into bread, stirred into stews and spooned into bowls. “A food tour here is equivalent to eating your way through centuries of Egyptian history,” says Mostafa Omran, a local tour guide. “We still eat so many dishes that go back to the times of the pharaohs.”

Egypt’s story is usually told through its pyramids, temples, tombs and dynasties. But there is another way to read it—through its kitchens.

For instance, aish baladi, the humble round flatbread, has been a part of Egyptian life for more than 5,000 years. Thick, rustic and slightly smoky from the oven, it is less an accompaniment than the edible backbone of a meal. Tear off a piece and use it to scoop up ful; stuff it with stews and vegetables; or fry it until crisp for a snack.

“Aish Baladi is inarguably a staple of daily life in Egypt,” says Laila Hassaballa, co-founder at Bellies En-route, a food tour company. “You will find it everywhere, albeit in different forms.” she adds.

And if aish baladi is the staff of life, molokhia is one of Egypt’s most distinctive tastes. The bright green soup, made from finely chopped jute mallow leaves cooked in chicken broth, has a famously slippery texture and a deep, savoury flavour. It is often called the “superfood of pharaohs”. One legend even claims it was banned in the 10th century because of its supposed aphrodisiac qualities.