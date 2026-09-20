A Little Bit of Europe

New Delhi recently welcomed Dodicci, built around the idea of La Casa Europa—a contemporary European home where food, cocktails, music, and hospitality invite you to linger. Taking an Italian-led approach rather than sticking to one culinary tradition, Dodicci draws from French, Middle Eastern, Southeast Asian, and wider European influences.

Food: Dodicci’s food is tantalising, with the Shrimp with Stuffed Jumbo Olives setting the tone—succulent shrimp and plump olives in a perfectly saucy texture you’ll want to mop up with the complimentary focaccia. The Fresh River Trout was impeccably cooked, although the black garlic dip threatened to overpower the red pepper sauce. The Spanish Bacon Croquettes were juicy, and paired with the spicy bacon jam, a match made in culinary heaven. The Lamb Shanks were cooked to perfection, their richness beautifully balanced by the jus. The let-down was the Pan-Seared Potato Gnocchi, whose sauce lacked finesse. The cocktail menu, meanwhile, is a treat, with 12 curated drinks, including special mention for the pizza-inspired mozzarella-washed vodka.