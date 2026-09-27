The Biryani Believer of Tokyo

The first time Takamasa Osawa tasted biryani, he was not looking for a calling. It was 2009, and the 36-year-old Japanese chef was travelling through Tamil Nadu, doing what travellers do—eating his way through unfamiliar places, collecting more local flavours than life philosophies. Then a plate of biryani arrived.
The rice was the first revelation. Long, slender grains stood apart, each one fragrant and fluffy, carrying the heady perfume of spices. Beneath and between them were layers of meat, masala and aroma. It was not simply rice cooked with something else; it seemed to have an architecture of its own. “I’d never imagined rice could taste so complex, fragrant and satisfying,” Osawa recalls.
The meal stayed with him.
Back in Japan, the memory refused to become just another holiday souvenir. Osawa began studying biryani with the concentration of someone trying to solve a delicious mystery. He worked in Indian restaurants, researched regional styles, compared cooking methods and experimented relentlessly. He wanted to understand why rice was more aromatic, why meat was more tender, how spices could permeate every grain without overwhelming it, and what separated a good biryani from an extraordinary one.
Eventually, curiosity became conviction. Seventeen years after that first encounter, the answer can be found in a tiny Tokyo restaurant called Biriyani Osawa. There are only 10 seats. The menu is deliberately narrow. And the restaurant, which opened in 2021, has now earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, the guide’s nod to good food at good value.
Osawa, however, seems more interested in the dish than the recognition. His philosophy is summed up in a phrase that sounds less like a restaurant motto and more like a battle cry: “Biryani or Die.” The chef believes that smell is not an accessory to the dish but its soul—and soul, he argues, cannot be bottled, reheated or hurried.
That is why each biryani is cooked from scratch. The signature is mutton biryani, with chicken also on the menu and seasonal versions occasionally bringing lobster, oysters or hairy crab into the picture. But there is no sprawling menu designed to please everyone. Osawa would rather perfect one dish than dilute his attention across twenty.
The process is painstaking, almost meditative. “Nothing is random,” he says. “I constantly test, compare and refine until every element contributes to the final flavour.”
He uses Indian basmati and follows the Hyderabadi method of layering, allowing rice, meat, spices and stock to come together rather than treating them as separate components. The spice levels remain intact; there is no attempt to make the dish timid for Japanese palates.
Osawa began studying biryani with the concentration of someone trying to solve a delicious mystery. He worked in Indian restaurants, researched regional styles, compared cooking methods and experimented relentlessly
Yet Osawa is not a purist in the narrow sense. Japanese ingredients occasionally slip into the Indian framework—mushrooms sautéed in butter and soy sauce, for instance. The result is an interesting culinary bilingualism: the grammar remains Indian, while the vocabulary occasionally speaks Japanese.
Osawa’s more difficult task, however, is not cooking biryani. It is explaining it. Many Japanese diners arrive expecting what they imagine to be an elaborate version of curry rice. “Many Japanese guests assume that biryani is rice with curry poured over it,” he says. “However, authentic biryani is a complete dish in itself.”
With only 10 seats per service, the restaurant is regularly booked. Customers return. And the Bib Gourmand has brought an even brighter spotlight to Osawa’s small, intensely focused world.
Osawa’s love for Biryani ultimately extends beyond his own kitchen. “I’m a missionary for biryani,” he laughs. The description fits. He is not merely trying to convince Tokyo that biryani tastes good. He wants diners to slow down enough to understand what is in the bowl.
Perhaps that is why his approach feels so distinctly Japanese even as his obsession is with an Indian dish. A sushi chef may spend decades refining sushi. A soba craftsman may devote a lifetime to noodles. A tempura chef can obsess over the temperature of oil and the precise texture of batter. Osawa sees no reason biryani should demand any less devotion.