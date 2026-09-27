The Biryani Believer of Tokyo

The first time Takamasa Osawa tasted biryani, he was not looking for a calling. It was 2009, and the 36-year-old Japanese chef was travelling through Tamil Nadu, doing what travellers do—eating his way through unfamiliar places, collecting more local flavours than life philosophies. Then a plate of biryani arrived.

The rice was the first revelation. Long, slender grains stood apart, each one fragrant and fluffy, carrying the heady perfume of spices. Beneath and between them were layers of meat, masala and aroma. It was not simply rice cooked with something else; it seemed to have an architecture of its own. “I’d never imagined rice could taste so complex, fragrant and satisfying,” Osawa recalls.

The meal stayed with him.

Back in Japan, the memory refused to become just another holiday souvenir. Osawa began studying biryani with the concentration of someone trying to solve a delicious mystery. He worked in Indian restaurants, researched regional styles, compared cooking methods and experimented relentlessly. He wanted to understand why rice was more aromatic, why meat was more tender, how spices could permeate every grain without overwhelming it, and what separated a good biryani from an extraordinary one.

Eventually, curiosity became conviction. Seventeen years after that first encounter, the answer can be found in a tiny Tokyo restaurant called Biriyani Osawa. There are only 10 seats. The menu is deliberately narrow. And the restaurant, which opened in 2021, has now earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, the guide’s nod to good food at good value.