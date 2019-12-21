How breast cancer is gender neutral?

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Chandra Mohan Goel, 53, had a lump in his right breast for more than six years. But he didn’t bother much about it. “When I first noticed it six-seven years ago, I visited a doctor who gave me some medicines and it seemed to have subsided,” says Goel.

But it didn’t. The persistence of the lump gave him sleepless nights, at times. Still he never thought it could be malignant. It was only recently when his relative who is a doctor heard about his condition and advised him to undergo tests. He was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully, it was Stage 2 carcinoma and post-treatment, Goel is now back to his healthy self.

Yes, breast cancer doesn’t just afflict women but men too. In fact, male breast cancer accounts for one per cent of all cancer diagnosis worldwide. As Dr Meenu Walia, Director, Department of Medical Oncology and Haematology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, says, “Contrary to popular belief, breast cancer is gender-neutral. So men have to be equally careful.”

But the fact that there is very little awareness on this issue among men is worrisome. According to statistics, around 40 per cent men with breast cancer receive a diagnosis in advanced stages, resulting in lower survival rates than in women. “Men don’t think that something like this can happen to them, which explains why they visit a doctor in advanced stages,” says Dr Kaushal Yadav, surgical oncologist, Paras Hospital.“Generally, the size of cancerous lump in male patients who come to us is 2.3cm as compared to 1.7cm in female patients,” adds Dr Walia.

The causatives



Just like in females, there is no single factor that causes breast cancer in males – there are many risk factors that may aid it, like multiple genetic mutations and the body’s inability to tackle those , sedentary lifestyles, Klinefelter syndrome (men born with an extra copy of the X chromosome), etc. Other risk factors include obesity and testicular disorders. Drugs that cause hormonal imbalance (like those used for the treatment of prostate cancer) and severe liver disease (cirrhosis) can also increase the risk of breast cancer in males as it reduces male hormones and increase female hormones in the body. “Age is a factor too. Men over 60 are more susceptible,” Dr Yadav cautions.

Family history



Only one per cent cases of cancer have a family history connected to them. But, a male member suffering from breast cancer leads to the possibility of increased genetic mutation having happened. This means an increased risk for other family members, both males and females.



“When a female has breast cancer, only the females in the family are at a greater risk. But breast cancer in men points to higher chances of genetic mutation and so the entire clan is at risk. This necessitates that all family members undergo tests to rule out the chances. Also, the younger the male, the higher are the chances of genetic mutations,” says Dr Walia.

Take Note



Breast cancer forms in breast tissues. Both men and women are susceptible. Males have lesser incidence since they have lesser amount of breast tissue.



60-70 per cent men approach doctors in advanced stages of breast cancer as opposed to 50 per cent women.



All men above 35 years (20 years for women) should do a self-examination once a month, and clinical examination once a year.



Though breast size has no relation with cancer, any lump, increase in size, change in colour, or discharge may point to cancer cells lurking behind.



There are 100 per cent chances of survival in case cancer is detected in Stage zero or 1 but only 20 per cent in Stage 4.