Ward off monsoon infections

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, the monsoon is here with a bagful of the usual ailments – conjunctivitis, cough, cold, viral fevers, diarrhea, malaria, dengue, typhoid and Hepatitis A.

Doctors thus advise you to stay extra vigilant about your health by paying attention to any signs the body gives.

The first tell-tale sign of disturbed health is lethargy. So, if you are feeling tired and sleepy all the time, approach a doctor. Opt for home remedies only after getting a check-up from a registered doctor to rule out the chances of any nasty virus or bacteria in your system.

“Humidity is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes which spikes the cases of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya. Do not let water stagnate at any place, be it water coolers or flower pots,” says Dr P Venkata Krishnan, Internal medicine, Paras Hospital Gurgaon, while advising the use of mosquito repellents and nets. “Children are most susceptible to pneumonia, dengue, malaria, typhoid, etc. They may not be able to express what they are feeling.

So, monitor your child closely and visit a paediatric if they have even a slight fever. Fever, body ache, headache, abdominal pain and loose motions are common during monsoon, but can become severe enough to require admission to a hospital,” says Dr Ramani Ranjan, Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Special mention for eye care

Do not dismiss a pink/red eye as a normal eye infection. It may be serious, say eye specialists.

“Conjunctivitis is common in the monsoons, but may also indicate COVID infection. Eyes are an important point of entry for all kinds of respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses. An asymptomatic patient or a patient in incubation can transmit the disease through tears or discharge,” says Dr Ira Chopra, Consultant-Ophthalmologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

Stating that scientific studies have shown that conjunctivitis can be the only sign and symptom of active COVID-19 infection without the other general symptoms of fever, dry cough or respiratory issues, Dr Chopra says that one must wear eye protection when venturing out.

“Other precautions include using prescribed medicated eye drops, avoiding excess screen time and looking at green plants and trees to get some relief,” she says.

Food intake

Your diet should consist of fresh vegetables and fruits, rather than packaged and frozen foods. Try including ginger, tulsi, turmeric and mint in it.

“Typhoid, cholera and Hepatitis A are water-borne diseases, so ensure the intake of hygienic food and water. Avoid roadside food. Frozen food is prone to fungal build up leading to diarrhoea or stomach infection,” says Dr Krishnan, adding that a good water balance can fight many a virus. “Carry a bottle of boiled water and avoid having water outside,” he says.

Personal hygiene

Not only should you keep your surroundings clean, but extend the effort to your body as well. “When going out, carry a hand sanitiser and use it frequently, especially before touching any eatable. After returning home, take a shower with mild soap or diluted disinfectant in bathing water,” advises Dr Krishnan.

Take note

