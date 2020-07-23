STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Ward off monsoon infections

The first tell-tale sign of disturbed health is lethargy. So, if you are feeling tired and sleepy all the time, approach a doctor.

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, the monsoon is here with a bagful of the usual ailments – conjunctivitis, cough, cold, viral fevers, diarrhea, malaria, dengue, typhoid and Hepatitis A.

Doctors thus advise you to stay extra vigilant about your health by paying attention to any signs the body gives.

The first tell-tale sign of disturbed health is lethargy. So, if you are feeling tired and sleepy all the time, approach a doctor. Opt for home remedies only after getting a check-up from a registered doctor to rule out the chances of any nasty virus or bacteria in your system.

“Humidity is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes which spikes the cases of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya. Do not let water stagnate at any place, be it water coolers or flower pots,” says Dr P Venkata Krishnan, Internal medicine, Paras Hospital Gurgaon, while advising the use of mosquito repellents and nets. “Children are most susceptible to pneumonia, dengue, malaria, typhoid, etc. They may not be able to express what they are feeling.

So, monitor your child closely and visit a paediatric if they have even a slight fever. Fever, body ache, headache, abdominal pain and loose motions are common during monsoon, but can become severe enough to require admission to a hospital,” says Dr Ramani Ranjan, Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Special mention for eye care

Do not dismiss a pink/red eye as a normal eye infection. It may be serious, say eye specialists.

“Conjunctivitis is common in the monsoons, but may also indicate COVID infection. Eyes are an important point of entry for all kinds of respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses. An asymptomatic patient or a patient in incubation can transmit the disease through tears or discharge,” says Dr Ira Chopra, Consultant-Ophthalmologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

Stating that scientific studies have shown that conjunctivitis can be the only sign and symptom of active COVID-19 infection without the other general symptoms of fever, dry cough or respiratory issues, Dr Chopra says that one must wear eye protection when venturing out.

“Other precautions include using prescribed medicated eye drops, avoiding excess screen time and looking at green plants and trees to get some relief,” she says.

Food intake

Your diet should consist of fresh vegetables and fruits, rather than packaged and frozen foods. Try including ginger, tulsi, turmeric and mint in it.

“Typhoid, cholera and Hepatitis A are water-borne diseases, so ensure the intake of hygienic food and water. Avoid roadside food. Frozen food is prone to fungal build up leading to diarrhoea or stomach infection,” says Dr Krishnan, adding that a good water balance can fight many a virus. “Carry a bottle of boiled water and avoid having water outside,” he says.

Personal hygiene

Not only should you keep your surroundings clean, but extend the effort to your body as well. “When going out, carry a hand sanitiser and use it frequently, especially before touching any eatable. After returning home, take a shower with mild soap or diluted disinfectant in bathing water,” advises Dr Krishnan.

Take note

Opt for home remedies only after getting a check-up from a registered doctor to rule out the chances of any nasty virus or bacteria in your system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dengue malaria
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp