LV Prasad Eye Institute founder Dr Gullapalli N Rao ranked top researcher in ophthalmology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five senior scientists of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) emerged among the top two per cent researchers in the world in ophthalmology and microbiology, in a study conducted by researchers from Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies and published in the journal PLOS Biology.

LVPEI Founder-Chair, Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Director Emeritus of Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Centre, Prof D Balasubramanian, Director of Laboratory Services, Dr Savitri Sharma and Visiting Professor, Prof Jill Keeffe emerged top in ophthalmology.

Former Director of Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Centre, Dr S Shivaji emerged among the top in the field of microbiology. Dr Rao has been ranked as the top scientist in Eye Research from India.

Additionally, two former members of LVPEI faculty, Dr Virender Sangwan and Dr Santosh Honavar also found a place in the list. Osmania University (OU) informed that Prof Dachepalli Ravinder, Professor in Physics also emerged among the top researchers in the world in physics.