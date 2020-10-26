STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 became 'syndemic' for chronic disease patients

They are more vulnerable to the infection as exposure to substance abuse, social isolation and unhealthy diets rose during the pandemic.

Published: 26th October 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scientists have assessed the synergistic impact of COVID-19 on people with non communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes in low and middle-income countries such as India, and found that there has never been a more dangerous time for them than the ongoing pandemic. 

According to the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, people with NCDs are more vulnerable to catching and dying from Covid-19, while their exposure to NCD risk factors - such as substance abuse, social isolation and unhealthy diets - has increased during the pandemic.

The researchers, including Shradha S Parsekar from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Karnataka, also found that Covid-19 disrupted essential public health services which people with NCDs rely on to manage their conditions.

In the study, scientists reviewed almost 50 studies on the synergistic impact of COVID-19 on people with NCDs in low and middle-income countries such as Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Nigeria.

According to the study lead author Uday Yadav from the University of New South Wales, the interaction between NCDs and COVID-19 was important to study because global data showed Covid-19-related deaths were disproportionately high among people with NCDs.

"This illustrates the negative effect of the COVID-19 'syndemic' — also known as a ‘synergistic epidemic’ - a term coined by medical anthropologist Merrill Singer in the 1990s to describe the relationship between HIV/AIDS, substance abuse and violence. People are familiar with COVID-19 as a pandemic, but we analysed it through a syndemic lens in order to determine the impact of both Covid-19 and future pandemics on people with NCDs," Yadav said.

According to Yadav, the Covid-19 syndemic would persist, just as NCDs affected people in the long-term.
"NCDs are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors and there is no quick fix, such as a vaccine or cure," he said.

"So, it’s no surprise we found that NCD patients' exposure to NCD risk factors has increased amid the pandemic, and they are more vulnerable to catching COVID-19 because of the syndemic interaction between biological and socio-ecological factors," Yadav added.

Based on the findings, researchers recommended a series of strategies for healthcare stakeholders - such as decision-makers, policymakers and frontline health workers - to better manage people with NCDs amidst the syndemic. They urged policymakers to develop plans for how to best provide health services to people with NCDs, from the moment they are assessed through to their treatment and palliation.

Researchers said digital campaigns could be developed to disseminate information on how to make positive behaviour changes and better self-manage NCDs and COVID-19. They added that decentralising healthcare delivery for people with NCDs is critical to manage the syndemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Non communicable diseases Frontiers in Public Health Chronic disease patients
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp