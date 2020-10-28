How to heal your heel

Anushree Madhavan By

CHENNAI: They are the vehicles of our body constantly surmounting one challenge after another — be it walking in footwear that are not pothole-proof, running or exercising in unfit shoes, or jamming our feet in high heels. Our heels get such little attention or respect for all the weight they bear every day.

The wear and tear largely goes unnoticed. So how about we give them some tender, love, care? No, you don’t need expensive spa treatments or luxurious oils. Spending a few minutes every day can help your heel heal to support you more in your mundane runs and prevent thick skin, cracks and infections. “Dry heels or cracked heels, basically, is the disruption of the skin barrier.

This can happen because of a lot of factors — like if you are outdoors for a long time, or constantly in a dusty environment, or riding bikes with slippers on. Sometimes, wearing shoes that do not fit or protect the feet/heel can also lead to issues in the heel,” says Dr Deepika Lunawat, associate consultant, dermatology/ cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai. Cautioning us to take care of our heels, as they often remain exposed to all kinds of environment, she walks us through a few simple ways to make them feel great.

Why care for your heels?

You may not want to step out in stilettos or slippers that showcase your cracked or hurt heels. Secondly, when your heel cracks, these cuts can become deeper with time. Dryness can lead to more fissuring and it can get infected, which may lead to complications. Also, people with diabetes need to be extra careful, as they might not have sensation on the heels. They have to make sure to keep their heels moisturised, and prevent deep cuts or wounds from appearing in the heel.

Basic routine

The basic skincare routine to follow is to soak, scrub and moisturise. Soak your feet in lukewarm water for ten minutes. Scrub your heels gently with pumice stone, remove the dead skin, clean your heels and apply moisturiser. You can do the soak and scrub regimen twice or thrice a week. But make sure to moisturise your feet and heel twice every day. At night, post-moisturisation, preferably wear cotton socks for the moisturiser to penetrate the skin and work its charm. Avoid woollen and synthetic socks that can irritate the skin.

Moisturiser

Opt for moisturisers containing urea, lactic acid or salicylic acid as they make the skin supple. One must start moisturising their hands and feet as soon as they learn how to walk and run. Encourage kids to moisturise often. They can use basic ones without urea or any acids. Wear slippers at home. When you see you are developing those mild cracks or thick dry skin, start using urea-based creams, especially foot creams that contain all the constituents that your heel needs.

Wash, moisturise, repeat

In these COVID-19 times, we are washing our hands and feet more than usual. Do not use harsh products like detergent to wash your feet. After washing your feet, moisturise every time. Wear a slipper at home if possible, so that the dust does not accumulate on your feet. If you are not in the habit of wearing slippers, then do not start walking as soon as you apply moisturiser. In the mornings, apply moisturiser; sit in one place for 15 minutes for it to get absorbed. If you have cracked heels, sleeping with cotton socks on after moisturising your feet in the night is advisable.

Simple remedy

For the mask, take some honey and a drop of almond oil or any good oil. Apply on the feet and leave for a while, then wash. This mask has microbial and healing properties.

Pedicures

Pedicures are as good as spa for your hair; it is for relaxation. If you moisturise your feet daily and are in the habit of gently scrubbing them, then that is enough to take care of your feet and heel. Pedicures are for relaxation; if you want to get one, go ahead and get one but don’t get your cuticles cut as they are the policemen of your nails. Once that is cut then infections can travel through your nails and cause lot of irritation and infection in your feet.

Better late than never

If you have never taken care of your heels or have already developed cracks, it is never too late to start the soakscrub- moisturise routine. But it has to be a consistent ritual. Don’t stop once you feel your heel is good enough. Add salt to the lukewarm water while soaking your feet as it is an antiseptic.

Shoe options

Always wear something that is soft and comfortable. Wear something closed so that it can keep the moisture intact, especially when you are travelling a lot. If you are going to be in one place, then wearing open slippers is fine. Shoes are any day a better option. Heels (like stilettos) are obviously a strain on the feet. If you do have to opt for heels, once in a while is okay but don’t overdo it. If you have worn heels then give your feet a good relaxation by soaking, massaging and hydrating it.

Caution

Do not go overboard while scrubbing. It is okay to use pumice stones, but use them gently. Avoid steel scrubbers as they can rust, and when we ignore the rust, it can lead to more problems and skin infections. Also, if there are deep painful fixtures, then definitely visit a dermatologist, as it can be eczema, psoriasis or any other medical condition.