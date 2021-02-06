CCMB works on RNA platform for indigenous vaccines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has started working on putting together a RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) platform, which will prove beneficial for the development of indigenous RNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

Speaking to Express, the CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said the RNA platform is expected to be ready within six months.

What is an RNA platform?

In order to develop RNA-based vaccines or therapeutics, there are various steps involved including making a DNA construct, producing large amounts of DNA, extraction of RNA, formulation of RNA in lipid nanoparticles etc.

All these steps have to be integrated on a conceptual platform, which will be the RNA platform.

Dr Mishra said that while these steps are taking place individually in CCMB and other CSIR laboratories, they need to be integrated. The scientists from CCMB will coordinate with the various laboratories and develop a single platform.

He said that the CSIR approved the idea, the programme has been formalised and scientists have begun work. India stands to benefit hugely from such an indigenously developed RNA platform and it is not just because it can be used for development of RNA vaccines.

Dr Mishra said that there are various rare genetic diseases that are a huge problem in India but not in other parts of the world. With an indigenous RNA platform, scientists can develop the necessary drugs for such diseases and therapeutics for cancer.