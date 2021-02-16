65-year-old man gets bluetooth protection for heart attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old patient suffering from high risk of sudden cardiac arrest was recently fitted with a “smart” implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) at city’s PSRI hospital.

Smart ICDs, recently made available in India, are Bluetooth enabled and can be paired with patients’ smart phones for easy, continuous and real time monitoring.

It can play a vital role in the prevention of sudden cardiac death in patients who suffer from reduced cardiac function and who may be at risk of suffering from life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms).

“When heart pumping function drops below 35 per cent due to weakness of heart, there is a high risk of rhythm disturbance and heart beating abnormally at a very high rate termed as Ventricular Tachycardia/ Fibrillation. In such situations, the heart is not able to pump blood and patient can have sudden arrhythmic cardiac death if not treated immediately,” said Dr. Amitabh Yaduvanshi, Head of Invasive Cardiology and Electrophysiology at PSRI Super Speciality Hospital who performed the implant.

These ICDs are small battery operated devices about the size of a pager. They are placed under the collarbone. It has thin wires which connect to the heart and tracks heart rate.

