Winter wonder for the skin

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The easiest way of telling a good night cream from an average one is by simply reading the ingredients list. The more the number of moisturising ingredients listed, the better the product. That is because while we sleep, our skin is working hard to repair the damages caused during the day. Therefore, choosing one with a high concentration of hydrating molecules works best.

We found that in Soulflower Herbal Night Transformation Créme. It combines natural oils such as Vetiver, Ylang Ylang, in addition to extracts of rosehip, evening primrose, and carrier oils like Olive—all excellent at keeping the skin’s moisturiser levels intact.

The creme has a thick, creamy consistency and doesn’t immediately melt into the skin so you have to give it a good massage. A créme like this is most appropriate for winter, preventing dryness and flakiness. It doubles as an effective lip balm keeping them supple.

We’re not convinced it would be as good for summer because of the sheer density of the formulation. The brand also claims it to be suitable for all skin types but we think it would be too rich for oily skin. All you need is a tiny amount so the cream will last you a few months. Apply it as close to bedtime as possible.

Soulflower Herbal Night Transformation Créme

Price: Rs 1,200

Availability: Soulflower.biz