STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Winter wonder for the skin

The creme has a thick, creamy consistency and doesn’t immediately melt into the skin so you have to give it a good massage.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Soulflower treatment cream.

Soulflower treatment cream.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The easiest way of telling a good night cream from an average one is by simply reading the ingredients list. The more the number of moisturising ingredients listed, the better the product. That is because while we sleep, our skin is working hard to repair the damages caused during the day. Therefore, choosing one with a high concentration of hydrating molecules works best.

We found that in Soulflower Herbal Night Transformation Créme. It combines natural oils such as Vetiver, Ylang Ylang, in addition to extracts of rosehip, evening primrose, and carrier oils like Olive—all excellent at keeping the skin’s moisturiser levels intact. 

The creme has a thick, creamy consistency and doesn’t immediately melt into the skin so you have to give it a good massage. A créme like this is most appropriate for winter, preventing dryness and flakiness. It doubles as an effective lip balm keeping them supple.

We’re not convinced it would be as good for summer because of the sheer density of the formulation. The brand also claims it to be suitable for all skin types but we think it would be too rich for oily skin. All you need is a tiny amount so the cream will last you a few months. Apply it as close to bedtime as possible. 

Soulflower Herbal Night Transformation Créme

Price: Rs 1,200

Availability: Soulflower.biz

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soulflower
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp