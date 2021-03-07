Regular intake of few slices of white bread increases risk of heart attack: Study

Anu jain Rohatgi By

Express News Service

White bread is a staple on most Indian breakfast tables. It is preferred over many new healthy loaves because our tastebuds have been wooed genetically over the years. A recent study by Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) indicates that regular intake of a few slices of white bread increases the risk of a heart attack, stroke and type-2 diabetes.

The study’s sample size comprised 137,000 people from around the world. The data was collected through nine years of research. It was found that individuals with a high intake of refined grains (at least 350 gm a day), such as white bread, pasta and certain cereals, had a 33 percent greater chance of developing cardiovascular problems and diabetes, compared to those consuming lesser amounts (50 gm a day). “While processing refined carbs, a large number of nutrients such as protein, minerals and vitamins is lost. The bran, which contains antioxidants, is taken away.

Such foods get absorbed quickly, spiking blood sugar levels. When there is a large amount of glucose or sugar in the blood, it changes the behaviour of the blood vessels and contracts the arteries. It can also damage the nerves that control the heart,” says Dr Sreenivas Kumar, Cardiologist at Apollo Health City Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Insulin resistance is not uncommon in cases where there has been a regular intake of white carbs.

This can alter the systemic lipid metabolism, which then leads to the development of a lipid triad, causing high levels of plasma triglycerides, thus increasing bad cholesterol, also known as Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL). “This resistance lowers the level of High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), which is known as good cholesterol, one that protects the heart. Altogether, these conditions can lead to atherosclerosis or blockage of arteries, due to which, there are more chances of a cardiovascular emergency,” says Dr Srikant Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Moolchand Hospital, Delhi.

Another thing that needs to be noted is that white bread doesn’t extend satiety to the brain. “This is because it breaks down very quickly, leading to cravings and hunger,” says Dr KK Aggarwal, Senior Cardiologist and President of Heart Care Foundation of India, Delhi. The absence of fibre in white bread also causes digestive problems like constipation or stomach cramps. When there is less roughage, food doesn’t move down the digestive tract easily. In the absence of this, stomach-related discomfort emerges. “Also, because white bread contains gluten, it can cause strong allergic reactions.

You could have stomach pain, bloating or diarrhoea. Gluten is also the cause for the damage of the upper layer of the intestine,” says Sharma. In recent years, cardiovascular diseases have emerged as one of the main cause of deaths in India. “Genetically and environmentally, Asians are more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases. This is because they have comparatively smaller blood vessels compared to other races. Because of this, the possibility of blockages increase. Asians also tend to store fat on the abdomen, in the liver, and in certain muscles. This deposition causes metabolic damage leading to cardiovascular diseases,” says Kumar. All said and done, white bread may be your favourite breakfast, but it’s best kept off the table.

White bread is all carbs and too many carbs over time cause hormonal imbalances. This may lead to mood swings, especially in women.

Experts say refined carbs are bad for dental health as it increases cavities

The absence of fibre in white bread causes digestive problems like constipation and stomach cramps. Roughage helps food move down the digestive tract easily. In the absence of this, stomach-related discomfort emerge.