Coronavirus triggered a spike in mature cataract cases

Disruptions caused by the pandemic and Covid fears have led to a rise in the severity and morbidity of eye conditions among people in Bengaluru, say doctors.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disruptions caused by the pandemic and Covid fears have led to a rise in the severity and morbidity of eye conditions among people in Bengaluru, say doctors.

“In the last three months of 2019, about 10 per cent of all cataract patients coming to our hospital had mature cataract.

"In the last quarter of 2020, this figure jumped to 50 per cent a five-fold increase,” said Dr Ram Mirlay, Regional Head, Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Bengaluru. Elderly people were particularly affected, with cases of mature cataract rising by as much as five times, compared to the pre-pandemic time.

“During the pandemic, most people with pre-existing eye problems did not go for regular follow-ups during the lockdown and even afterwards, leading to aggravation of their condition. Others with newly-developed eye problems waited to consult doctors, which led to serious consequences, including loss of vision,” Dr Mirlay explained.

Surgeons said there were worsening cases of glaucoma in patients as they hesitated to come for regular follow-ups. Many people with diabetes ignored their period eye check-ups.

