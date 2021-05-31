World No Tobacco Day: Smoking can create more problems during Covid infection, says NGO

By PTI

PANAJI" Consumption of tobacco can increase the risk of COVID-19 mortality, an anti-tobacco watchdog said on Monday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for people to stop smoking to keep their lungs in a better condition, the NGO said on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day.

"The consumption of tobacco can create more problems during the COVID-19 infection. If you want to survive the COVID-19 threat, then you must quit smoking immediately," National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication's general secretary Dr Shekhar Salkar said in a video message.

Salkar said this year, the theme of the World No Tobacco Day is 'Commit to Quit', and those who smoke or chew tobacco should make an effort to quit the habit and indulge in activities like cycling, swimming, walking, deep breathing and practising yoga.