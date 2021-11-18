STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mane matters: Actor Kriti Sanon talks haircare

Actor Kriti Sanon decodes her hair care secrets that include experimenting with colour and home remedies

Published: 18th November 2021 07:23 AM

Kriti Sanon in a still from 'Ganapath'

Kriti Sanon in a still from 'Ganapath'. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

When it comes to taking care of her lustrous mane, ‘Param Sundari’ Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is very particular. The Hum Do Humare Do actor swears by natural products and is obsessed with avocados at the moment. She believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle for her overall well-being and loves experimenting with her hairstyles. We find out more about her hair-care regimen as she becomes the brand ambassador of Naturali, a personal care brand.

Excerpts:
 
Since your hair undergoes a lot of chemicals and treatments, what is your hair-care regimen like?
I like to keep things simple and use a shampoo and a conditioner that’s free from harmful chemicals. Sulphates and parabens can make your hair dry and dull so it is important to pick a shampoo-conditioner that has natural ingredients in it. Moringa oil and avocado not only reverse damage caused by constant styling but also help moisturise the scalp and restore shine. I also indulge in regular deep conditioning at home and hair spa treatments. 
 
 

Kriti Sanon

Are there any homemade remedies that you swear by?
I enjoy DIYs but I won’t lie that it gets quite messy and is also time-consuming. Instead, I am always on the lookout for products that are infused with natural ingredients such as avocado, red onion, green tea etc. I am currently obsessing over avocado, it is a superfood that does wonders, not just for hair but also the skin!

For the film Mimi, you gained weight and then got back into shape. This sudden weight loss and gain also causes stress on the hair. How do you deal with it?
Fortunately, I did not see any direct impact on my hair. I ensured I was maintaining a healthy lifestyle even through the weight-gain process and used the right products that are good for my hair and deliver quick results.
 
Is there any diet that you specifically follow for healthy hair?
Eat protein-rich food, add greens to your diet, don’t skip your daily dose of vitamins and most importantly, maintain a balanced lifestyle. Avocado is something that I have integrated into my life quite religiously—it not only moisturises the hair but also repairs and strengthens your tresses. You’ll see the difference almost immediately.

Do you like experimenting with your hair or like to keep it natural?
I love to wear my hair naturally on the go. I do experiment with my colour and opt for hair accessories to jazz up a look. I always keep cloth headbands handy.
 
Beauty essentials in your bag?
Concealer, lip tint, and a peachy nude simple lipstick.
 
Which Bollywood or Hollywood star’s hairstyle do you like?
I love JLo’s sense of style and the way she keeps experimenting. I love Dakota Johnson and Blake Lively’s casual hairstyles as well as Zendaya’s hair game!

