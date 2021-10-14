STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
96 per cent survival seen in childhood cancer: Study

It normally peaks in the 10-19 age group, and is more prevalent in boys than girls; the male: female ratio being 4.5:1.

Published: 14th October 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Compared to the most developed nations, India has shown 94 per cent free survival and 95.5 per cent overall survival from early-stage Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) in children with cancer, indicates recent study by the National Society for Childhood Cancer.

The key findings of this study titled 'Cankids Kidscan with the Indian Pediatric Oncology Group (InPOG)', shows that lymphoma sees nearly 80,000 cases per year, out of which 4,800 cases are HL. It normally peaks in the 10-19 age group, and is more prevalent in boys than girls; the male: female ratio being 4.5:1.

The study consisted of 410 patients from 27 centres for over 30 months. Out of which, 134 were classified with early-stage disease and 53 with bulky disease. At a median of 52 months since diagnosis, five-year event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) is 94 per cent and 95.5 per cent, respectively.

Dr Amita Mahajan, Chair of InPOG Working Group on HL and key investigator of the study said, "The study also highlighted that despite IAP and WHO guidelines, about one third HL patients continue to receive treatment for tuberculosis empirically."

A total of 154 pediatric HL survivors treated on ABVD were viewed over a 10-year period for cardiac pulmonary and thyroid functions. The results showed that ABVD is safe for children in the said time-frame. 

Chairman of Cankids Poonam Baga said, "We have had the first stakeholder meeting to fight HL India. We must ensure Access2Care to 4,800 HL patients across India by 2030. Cankids provides timely diagnosis via PET and fertility preservation to reduce risk."

