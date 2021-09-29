STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhangra workouts: Say 'Hadippa' for a healthier lifestyle

Bhangra workouts can really help you tone those abs and strengthen those core muscles.

Published: 29th September 2021

Representational image of Bhangra dancers.

Representational image of Bhangra dancers. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dance is probably the most fun way to burn calories. But who would have thought Bhangra could make the cut? 

Rajveer Kaur, Bhangra dancer 
and fitness enthusiast

That’s right. Bhangra workouts are trending for all the right reasons. The fun moves can really help you tone those abs and strengthen those core muscles. Rajveer Kaur, a Bhangra dancer and also a fitness enthusiast who has been training people in Bhangra workouts, explains the concept. 

“I am a Sardarni from Punjab. We grew up dancing Bhangra and there is nothing that can stop me from doing it. What we dance is the actual Bhangra and not what you see in movies. This dance form is as good as a workout; it feels like an intense workout session.

It is an intense dance form and if you do it for 40-45 minutes it becomes a workout,” says Rajveer.  Speaking a bit about the culture, she says, Bhangra is the most recent dance form of Punjab. It is an amalgamation of different folk dance forms of both east and west parts of the State. “During summer holidays, I used to learn Bhangra and Giddha from my friends in the village,” she says. 

Bhangra can be as easy as you want it to be and intense too.  The easiest move is to make bouncing motions with your legs apart, pulling your hands inward as you bend your legs. This is the base. “The advanced forms such as Dhamaal (which is also a dance form) is quite intense and one of my favourites,” she says.

