Going the natural way

Farah Khatoon By

Express News Service

Model Nayanika Chatterjee, who broke stereotypes and ruled the runway for over three decades, is a champion for all things chemical-free. On the sidelines of a grooming workshop organised by homegrown skincare label Umatr, she told us about her skincare mantras and plans for her future lifestyle brand Indiya by Nayanika.

Despite being in the modelling industry that calls for putting on heavy-duty makeup, you have lovely skin. What’s the secret?

During my modelling days, I used to pick up products from the rack randomly and apply it and trust any brand on the basis of their packaging. Gradually, I became more mature and shifted to more chemical-free products. I guess that has worked for me in the long run to keep my skin healthy.

What do you look for in a skincare product?

The trust factor is very important for me. And that is what has helped me while choosing brands. I love Umatr’s Saffron Serum. Even my daughter, who is 19, loves it. It smells amazing and is extremely effective.

How have your skin care choices changed over the years?

I have become anti-chemicals. I am very particular while choosing a brand because no matter how much these brands—big or small—stress on being organic or using fewer chemicals, many do not actually practise what they preach. I don’t fall for smart and enticing packaging any more. In fact, I make my own scrub at home and I have been using it for over a decade now. Also, I have started eating ghee after my afternoon meals. It works wonders. Further, cleansing the skin properly is very important.

How do you keep yourself in shape?

I am not into any form of exercise at the moment and I think I should get into a schedule to remain healthy and fit.

What are your plans for your lifestyle brand Indiya by Nayanika?

I want to promote handmade Indian products and give a big push to the artisans who are so hardworking. I am experimenting with embroidered products this time and I am excited to see how they turn out.

