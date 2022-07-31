Home Lifestyle Health

Sunday Reset to Start the Week

TikTok, the world’s biggest trend recorder, and unfortunately banned in India, is bustling with the ‘Sunday Reset’ concept.

Published: 31st July 2022

By Express News Service

Monday morning blues? Enter the prescription, the Sunday Reset. TikTok, the world’s biggest trend recorder, and unfortunately banned in India, is bustling with the ‘Sunday Reset’ concept. With over a billion hits, thousands of tweets, Facebook posts and Instagram videos, it is the Internet rage of the day. Sunday Reset videos and photographs show people engaged in mundane tasks like changing bedsheets, cleaning the house, lighting candles, arranging fresh flowers, reading a book or putting on a face mask 
to recharge and refresh themselves to face the busy week ahead.

What’s the Sunday Reset? 
Before heading out to face another stressful week, it is necessary to slow down and empty your physical and mental space. By creating a calm physical environment around you, you also create calm within. Numerous past studies have shown the value of decluttering life. One such survey found that people with messy homes produce higher levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

A 2011 study by The Journal of Neuroscience concluded that clutter prevents the brain from focusing, and leaves a person with that worry at the back of their mind that there is something they have forgotten to do. The Sunday Reset seems to be the solution. 

According to research on the subject, start your Sunday by first listing delayed domestic tasks such as cleaning and dusting furniture, mirrors and bookshelves. Do it yourself to feel the sense of ownership. Then, list activities that calm you, but you have ignored. This means taking time off—even a few minutes will do—on Sunday for self-reflection, checking your energy, keeping a journal, taking a yoga class or cooking a meal. Reflect and enjoy what you have done for yourself. Well-being will naturally follow.

Trending now: Videos getting the most traction
✥ Washing and changing bedsheets
✥ Lighting candles
✥ Hoovering the sofa and floors
✥ Laundry
✥ Cleaning bathroom and surfaces
✥ Doing dishes
✥ Restocking clear food containers
✥ Room misting
✥ Displaying fresh flowers
✥ Writing a weekly goals list

How it helps
✥ Gives you a head-start on Monday by ticking off pending work from the to-do list
✥ Helps declutter, thus bringing mental clarity
✥ Offers a way to unwind and relax 
✥ Allows time for self-reflection

