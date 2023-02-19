Home Lifestyle Health

Keep an eye on this: Tips to maintain your eye health

Ignoring eye health can come with grave consequences. Dry eyes, eye strain, blurry vision, twitching, pulsating or redness are common signs of neglect.

Published: 19th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Red eye, Conjunctivitis

Representational image only. (File photo)

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Ignoring eye health can come with grave consequences. Dry eyes, eye strain, blurry vision, twitching, pulsating or redness are common signs of neglect. Here are three ayurvedic treatments to consider to keep the eyes in good shape, according to Noida-based ayurveda practitioner Rupal Goswamy.
Netra tarpan: The slow pouring of herb-infused ghee over eyelids, called netra tarpan, not only relieves eye fatigue, but also improves blood circulation and vision. A semi-solid paste of black gram is created around the eyes and warm ghee is poured over.

The treatment reduces redness and burning, and keeps the eye hydrated, while strengthening the eye nerves. It is especially beneficial to treat computerised vision syndrome.

Nasyam: Put two drops of desi ghee in both nostrils once a day to prevent several ENT-related ailments, as this ayurvedic practice purifies the nasal passage  

Anjanam: A paste prepared from a combination of several herbs, it is applied to the inner part of eyelids and is an effective remedy for itching and inflammation. The treatment improves vision as well. 
 

