Nail it with Douyin nails  

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

First, there was Douyin makeup and Douyin blush. Now another made in China trend has the beauty community buzzing this festive season: the Douyin nail named, like its predecessors, after the Chinese short video platform Douyin on which they originated. It’s a makeup trend that features soft looks with shimmery eyeshadows and applications of pink blush. The latest addition translates that vibe into nail art.

Douyin tips have a burst of colour at the centre, bestowing them with a healthy glow akin to blushing or the flush one gets from coming in from the cold. They are long or medium-length in stiletto, almond, or coffin shapes. Longer nails provide a larger area for creative designs, but this can work on shorter length too, especially if they are round.

How can you make them yours? Start with a milky, neutral base. From there, you can explore options like a super-soft-pink airbrush look to achieve that blush effect or a neutral base adorned with rhinestones, or other details such as flowers, gems, and hearts. Or begin with a nude or pale pink base coat. Next, use

a sponge or brush to gently blend a blush pink or red colour on top of the base. To achieve a glowing finish, complete the look with a glossy top coat.

Here are some more inspirations to play around with this look:

1. Almond Nails with Embellishments: Choose long acrylic nails and shape them into an almond shape. Apply a neutral or pastel base colour. Use glue to attach small bows and pearl embellishments. Finish with a clear topcoat for added shine and durability. It can go well with medium-length as well. Apply a base colour of your choice. Attach heart and bow embellishments to your nails using nail glue. Finish with a clear topcoat for a glossy finish.

2. Long Square Nails with Glittery Tips and Silver Butterfly Embellishments: Opt for long square acrylic nails. Paint them with a base colour or go for clear nails. Apply glitter polish on the tips, gradually fading it towards the cuticle area. Attach silver butterfly embellishments using glue and add a clear topcoat.

3. French Tip Nails: Begin with long or medium-length nails. Create a classic French manicure by painting the tips of your nails with white polish. Add a twist by painting a thin line of a bold or glittery colour just below the white tip. Seal the look with a clear topcoat.

4. Short Nails with Rhinestones and Clear Base: Start with short, natural nails. Apply a clear base coat to give your nails a natural look. Use nail glue to attach rhinestones to your preferred pattern or design. Finish with a clear topcoat for a polished appearance.

5. Short Gel Nails with Korean Blush and French Manicure Elements: Begin with short nails. Apply a gel polish in a soft, blush, or nude colour as a base. Create a French manicure tip with a white or pastel colour. Finish the look by adding a clear topcoat for shine and protection.

