Nail it with Douyin nails
Douyin tips have a burst of colour at the centre, bestowing them with a healthy glow akin to blushing or the flush one gets from coming in from the cold.
Published: 19th November 2023 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 18th November 2023 12:44 PM | A+A A-
First, there was Douyin makeup and Douyin blush. Now another made in China trend has the beauty community buzzing this festive season: the Douyin nail named, like its predecessors, after the Chinese short video platform Douyin on which they originated. It’s a makeup trend that features soft looks with shimmery eyeshadows and applications of pink blush. The latest addition translates that vibe into nail art.
Douyin tips have a burst of colour at the centre, bestowing them with a healthy glow akin to blushing or the flush one gets from coming in from the cold. They are long or medium-length in stiletto, almond, or coffin shapes. Longer nails provide a larger area for creative designs, but this can work on shorter length too, especially if they are round.
How can you make them yours? Start with a milky, neutral base. From there, you can explore options like a super-soft-pink airbrush look to achieve that blush effect or a neutral base adorned with rhinestones, or other details such as flowers, gems, and hearts. Or begin with a nude or pale pink base coat. Next, use
a sponge or brush to gently blend a blush pink or red colour on top of the base. To achieve a glowing finish, complete the look with a glossy top coat.
Here are some more inspirations to play around with this look:
1. Almond Nails with Embellishments: Choose long acrylic nails and shape them into an almond shape. Apply a neutral or pastel base colour. Use glue to attach small bows and pearl embellishments. Finish with a clear topcoat for added shine and durability. It can go well with medium-length as well. Apply a base colour of your choice. Attach heart and bow embellishments to your nails using nail glue. Finish with a clear topcoat for a glossy finish.
2. Long Square Nails with Glittery Tips and Silver Butterfly Embellishments: Opt for long square acrylic nails. Paint them with a base colour or go for clear nails. Apply glitter polish on the tips, gradually fading it towards the cuticle area. Attach silver butterfly embellishments using glue and add a clear topcoat.
3. French Tip Nails: Begin with long or medium-length nails. Create a classic French manicure by painting the tips of your nails with white polish. Add a twist by painting a thin line of a bold or glittery colour just below the white tip. Seal the look with a clear topcoat.
4. Short Nails with Rhinestones and Clear Base: Start with short, natural nails. Apply a clear base coat to give your nails a natural look. Use nail glue to attach rhinestones to your preferred pattern or design. Finish with a clear topcoat for a polished appearance.
5. Short Gel Nails with Korean Blush and French Manicure Elements: Begin with short nails. Apply a gel polish in a soft, blush, or nude colour as a base. Create a French manicure tip with a white or pastel colour. Finish the look by adding a clear topcoat for shine and protection.