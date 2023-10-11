Demystifying wax powders

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wax powders have gained popularity as a painless solution for unwanted hair removal, but it’s essential to understand that these products may have long-term repercussions for your skin. Dermatologists have shed light on the potential benefits and risks associated with this method.

Dr P Swapna Priya, a Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, and Trichologist from Care Hospitals, Hitech City, explains, “The ingredients used in wax powders may seem safe, with natural elements like multani mitti, lemon peel powder, orange peel powder, aloe vera, chocolate powder, sandalwood powder, and others attracting people due to their perceived naturalness and fewer side effects.

However, it’s crucial to consider the long-term effects and potentially irritating components when using any new product on the skin. Particularly when applying these products over larger areas, caution is advised. For instance, using sandalwood-based ingredients on the face can lead to pigmentation issues and dryness, resulting in darkened skin.

Therefore, it’s advisable to exercise caution when selecting such products, especially for individuals with conditions like atopic dermatitis. Components like lemon and orange powders, which contain citric acid, can be problematic for some individuals, so a patch test before use is recommended. It’s important to dispel misconceptions about the safety of laser hair removal, as advancements in laser technology have made it a safe and effective choice with minimal discomfort. Wax powders can have side effects similar to those of home-based creams, such as pigmentation. While the long-term effects of wax powders are still uncertain, it’s essential to consider the potential for adverse reactions when opting for this type of hair removal.”

Syed Shazia Fatima, a Cosmetic and Aesthetic Physician, adds, “Facial powders have been used for various purposes throughout history, from secret grandma recipes to conventional besan and haldi mixtures. These face wax powders often promise permanent hair reduction, but there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

They may slow down hair growth or reduce hair thickness, but these results depend on factors like skin type, tolerance, hair colour, and skin texture. Using these products at home has its pros and cons. On the positive side, they are generally painless and assumed to be chemical-free, although this may not always be the case. However, the cons include being time-consuming, messy, and potentially causing skin sensitivity. Without rigorous laboratory testing, these powders can be more likely to cause skin issues such as sensitivity, bumps, and pigmentation.”

In summary, while wax powders offer a painless hair removal option, it’s essential to weigh their potential benefits against the risks, including long-term skin effects and skin sensitivity. Consider consulting a dermatologist and performing a patch test before using these products, and remember that laser hair removal is a safe and effective alternative worth exploring.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Wax powders have gained popularity as a painless solution for unwanted hair removal, but it’s essential to understand that these products may have long-term repercussions for your skin. Dermatologists have shed light on the potential benefits and risks associated with this method. Dr P Swapna Priya, a Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, and Trichologist from Care Hospitals, Hitech City, explains, “The ingredients used in wax powders may seem safe, with natural elements like multani mitti, lemon peel powder, orange peel powder, aloe vera, chocolate powder, sandalwood powder, and others attracting people due to their perceived naturalness and fewer side effects. However, it’s crucial to consider the long-term effects and potentially irritating components when using any new product on the skin. Particularly when applying these products over larger areas, caution is advised. For instance, using sandalwood-based ingredients on the face can lead to pigmentation issues and dryness, resulting in darkened skin.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Therefore, it’s advisable to exercise caution when selecting such products, especially for individuals with conditions like atopic dermatitis. Components like lemon and orange powders, which contain citric acid, can be problematic for some individuals, so a patch test before use is recommended. It’s important to dispel misconceptions about the safety of laser hair removal, as advancements in laser technology have made it a safe and effective choice with minimal discomfort. Wax powders can have side effects similar to those of home-based creams, such as pigmentation. While the long-term effects of wax powders are still uncertain, it’s essential to consider the potential for adverse reactions when opting for this type of hair removal.” Syed Shazia Fatima, a Cosmetic and Aesthetic Physician, adds, “Facial powders have been used for various purposes throughout history, from secret grandma recipes to conventional besan and haldi mixtures. These face wax powders often promise permanent hair reduction, but there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. They may slow down hair growth or reduce hair thickness, but these results depend on factors like skin type, tolerance, hair colour, and skin texture. Using these products at home has its pros and cons. On the positive side, they are generally painless and assumed to be chemical-free, although this may not always be the case. However, the cons include being time-consuming, messy, and potentially causing skin sensitivity. Without rigorous laboratory testing, these powders can be more likely to cause skin issues such as sensitivity, bumps, and pigmentation.” In summary, while wax powders offer a painless hair removal option, it’s essential to weigh their potential benefits against the risks, including long-term skin effects and skin sensitivity. Consider consulting a dermatologist and performing a patch test before using these products, and remember that laser hair removal is a safe and effective alternative worth exploring. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp