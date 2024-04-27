Ayurveda as heatbuster

It's that time of the year again and some parts of India are already reeling under heatwave conditions. It is crucial for the vast majority of Indians to be aware of healthy practices that help beat the heat. Ayurveda, always envisioning human life in interaction with the environment, is as ancient as it is effective. Man can never be separated from Nature.

Whenever there is an environmental change, the human body has a mechanism to be in tune with that through responses like sweating, shivering, increase and decrease in appetite, strength in terms of activities, and tiredness, etc. Ayurveda has studied this mechanism well and has formulated various regimens with respect to changing seasons in the name of rithucharya. The whole year is divided into 6 rithus which can change with respect to the geographical location too. However, now that the sun is hot, we have the greeshma rithu going on.

The greeshma rithu

The whole year is divided into uttarayana and dakshinayana with three rithus in each . Greeshma rithu forms the last of the uttarayana which is in general agneya (hot or ushna). The heat from the sun will also make the air dry and unbearably hot. This takes away the moisture and all the cooling elements of the earth. The whole mechanism increases the presence of bitter astringent and pungent tastes (thiktha kashaya katu rasa) in plants and bring about a sense of debility in human beings. The energy levels in human beings is the least during the greeshma rithu.